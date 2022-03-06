The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel building refugee aid centers on Ukraine's border

One Israeli effort is a refugee aid center that will serve all Ukrainians escaping the war in their country, Jewish or not, with an emphasis on providing them with winter gear.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MARCH 6, 2022 13:18
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, 3/6/2022.
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, 3/6/2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Israel is moving to build refugee aid centers on Ukraine's western border, among other forms of aid to be sent this week.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid instructed the Foreign Ministry and MASHAV, Israel's development and aid agency, to focus on four main areas of humanitarian aid.

One is a refugee aid center that will serve all Ukrainians escaping the war in their country, Jewish or not, with an emphasis on providing them with winter gear.

Read more on the Russia-Ukraine War:

In addition, a field hospital is to be erected in the coming days by the Health Ministry, Sheba Medical Center and the Clalit HMO.

The field hospital will include maternity and pediatric wards, an emergency room and a telemedicine area that will allow doctors in Israel to help refugees over the Internet.

WORKERS LOAD packages of Israeli humanitarian aid destined for Ukraine, at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) WORKERS LOAD packages of Israeli humanitarian aid destined for Ukraine, at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Israel ordered six large generators for the hospital in Lviv, to allow it to operate continuously without electrical outages.

And finally, Israel will be in contact with the Ukrainian authorities and bordering countries about the humanitarian aid they need.

This is in addition to the 100 tons of humanitarian aid, including 17 tons of medicines and medical equipment, that Israel sent last week.

About 10,200 Israelis left Ukraine in the past three weeks and about 2,000 remain, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday. 



