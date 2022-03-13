Former High Court judge Eliezer Goldberg passes away at 90

High Court of Justice Judge and former state comptroller Eliezer Goldberg passed away on Friday at the age of 90. Goldberg also served as chairman of the Advisory Committee for the Appointment of Senior Civil Servants and public complaints commissioner for complaints against Israel's judges until his death.

Goldberg was born on May 24, 1931 in Jerusalem. Between 1952 and 1955, he studied law at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and then he interned in the office of the president of the Jerusalem district court. He got his law license in 1957 and in 1964, he was appointed to his first job as judge.

Goldberg started out judging in the traffic court in 1964-1965, and then he worked as a judge in the Shalom court in Jerusalem until 1974 at which time he was appointed as a judge in the Jerusalem district court, and eight years later, he was made vice-president of the court.

He started to work as a judge in Israel's High Court of Justice in 1983. In 1994, he became a member of the Shamgar committee which investigated the massacre in the Cave of the Patriarchs on Purim of that year.

In May of 1998, the Knesset chose Golberg as state comptroller and public complaints commissioner. He held the role until 2005 and was the sixth person to do so. Three years later, he was appointed commissioner for public complaints against judges.

The High Court of Justice during a hearing (credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)

"My condolences to the family of Eliezer Goldberg z"l," said Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman. "His wisdom stood out in all his roles, and we will forever preserve his contribution."

"[There is] a deep sorrow this evening over the death of Eliezer Goldberg z"l," said Defense Minister Benny Gantz. "Since he entered public service, Goldberg was a loyal public servant that always saw the good in the citizens in front of him. His wisdom will be missed."