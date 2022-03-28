The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Hadera attack victims buried: 'Our lives have darkened, the ground shaken'

Thousands attended the burial ceremonies of Border Police officers Yazan Falah and Shirel Aboukrat on Monday.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MARCH 28, 2022 17:53

Updated: MARCH 28, 2022 18:49
Funeral of Shirel Aboukrat, the Border Police officer killed in Sunday's terror attack in Hadera, March 28, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Funeral of Shirel Aboukrat, the Border Police officer killed in Sunday's terror attack in Hadera, March 28, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Yazan Falah and Shirel Aboukrat, the two Border Police officers killed in Sunday's terror attack in Hadera, were buried on Monday afternoon, with politicians and top police commanders attending the funerals.

Funeral of Border Police officer Shirel Aboukrat, March 28, 2022 (credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Maariv)

Falah, 19, was buried in his hometown of Kasra Samia. Thousands of people attended the ceremony.

"Since we heard the news are lives have darkened and the ground has shaken," Falah's uncle, Amel Falah, eulogized.

"I wish the ground had swallowed me before your mother had to receive the tidings, I wish I was dead in your place," he said. "What will I say to your mother - my sister, who dreamed to see you marry? You left a wound in our hearts that will bleed forever," he said.

"He put himself in danger every day, and was and is a pillar of fire for us, the citizens of Israel," said Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev. "We are here thanks to him and his brothers-in-arms," he said.

OC Border Police Amir Cohen comforts Ravia Falah, the father of Border Policeman Yezen Falah who was killed in a terrorist shooting attack in Hadera on March 28, 2022. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) OC Border Police Amir Cohen comforts Ravia Falah, the father of Border Policeman Yezen Falah who was killed in a terrorist shooting attack in Hadera on March 28, 2022. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"You grew up to be a smiling, friendly comrade, always ready to help anyone in need," said Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar. "All of Israel and its citizens were hit by agony and grief, and there are no words that can comfort the suffering family, who are saying goodbye with a pained, broken heart," he said.

Aboukrat, 19, was brought to rest at the Military Cemetery in Netanya. Aboukrat's mother, Dvorah, was heard shouting, "Shirel, how did I not keep you out of harm? I want you my daughter, wake up."

"How were you taken with such savagery?" said a cousin of Aboukrat. "You dreamed of being an officer in the Border Police and a police detective, you were lucky to achieve at least one," she said.  

The two were killed and 12 others were injured when two terrorists, armed with 1,100 bullets, at least three sidearms, knives and wearing flack jackets opened fire on them on main street in Hadera on Sunday evening. 

The terrorists in the Hadera attack were identified as Israeli-Arabs from the city of Umm el-Fahm. They posted a video on Facebook before the attack showing them swearing allegiance to ISIS, with the terrorist movement publishing a statement on Sunday night taking responsibility for the attack. 

The attack in Hadera comes less than a week after a deadly terrorist attack in Beersheba, in which four Israelis were killed by Bedouin-Israeli gunman Mohammed Abu al-Kiyan who was shot dead by civilians at the scene. 

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report. 



