No, it's not the Third Intifada - analysis

Twenty years ago, Israel was in the midst of the Second Intifada and March 2002 alone saw 130 killed in terror attacks. Twenty years later, 11 Israelis have been killed in one week alone.

The spate of attacks in Israel that has claimed close to a dozen lives has stirred up memories of the Second Intifada, where nowhere was safe. Suicide bombings ripped through buses, markets, restaurants and more.

The Second Intifada, from September 2000 to mid- 2005, saw close to 1,000 Israelis killed and thousands more injured, as hundreds of Palestinian terrorists staged deadly attacks across the country.

In March 2002 alone, 133 Israelis lost their lives in terror attacks. On March 27, 2002, Hamas operative Abdel-Basset Odeh blew himself up during a Passover Seder in Netanya’s Park Hotel, in an attack that killed 29 people and wounded 64 more.

It was the catalyst for then-prime minister Ariel Sharon to launch Operation Defensive Shield two days later.

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Operation Defensive Shield

Operation Defensive Shield was the country’s largest military operation in the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War and some 20,000 reservists were called up. Troops and heavy weaponry were deployed deep into the hearts of six major Palestinian cities, surrounding towns and West Bank refugee camps.

The goal was to stop the terror attacks that were plaguing the country by regaining control of the West Bank and cities in Area A that were under the sole control of the Palestinian Authority.

In the operation that lasted until the end of May, 29 soldiers died and another 127 were wounded. Palestinians reported at least 250 fatalities among their own, with an additional 400 injured and more than 5,000 arrested.

There is no set date or event for when the Second Intifada ended, the violence and deadly attacks waned around 2005.

Ten years later, the 2015 “stabbing intifada” began with Palestinians - mainly youth - stabbing, running over and shooting Israeli soldiers, civilians, and even tourists in a wave of violence in the West Bank and Israel. There were almost daily attacks in the winter of 2016 before the violence decreased.

There have been sporadic waves of violence since and all if not most of them were carried out by lone-wolf Palestinian youths.

But the attacks of the last week are a concern for Israel’s security establishment which was caught off guard and without any prior indications that there were attacks in the works. They now have to play catch up to contain and neutralize threats before attackers are able to carry out more deadly attacks.

The attack in Hadera, was premeditated and perhaps by coincidence took place on the 20th anniversary of the Park Hotel bombing. With the attack in Bnei Brak occurring shortly afterward, Israelis are concerned that they are seeing the beginning of a Third Intifada.

Yoram Schweitzer, a senior researcher Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies and head of the institute’s Program on Terrorism and Low-Intensity Conflict told The Jerusalem Post that there are two main differences between the violence Israel is currently seeing and the First and Second Intifadas.

“Now we have relative freedom of operation, if not total freedom of operation if we need to operate in the West Bank. We have forces operating in Jenin and Balata refugee camp looking for suspects,” he said. “And we have the support-whether quietly or not- of the Palestinian security forces.”

The first priority of Israel’s security forces is to “obtain intelligence ahead of time in order to stop people or groups from operating,” Schweitzer said, adding that there has to be “more active engagement in order to obtain more intelligence. We have to be more aggressive in obtaining intelligence and operational steps by the police, border police, and IDF-both inside and outside Israel with the PA might help that.”

“And if intelligence doesn’t exist, then we need a higher presence of people who can stop attacks and prevent more casualties. We will see more troops, more police, more soldiers allowed to carry their guns,” he said.

While “there is no way to prevent everything … we should not lose our heads and address [the recent attacks] as if it's something Israel hasn’t experienced in the past,” he said. “ A few successful attacks are creating such a sense of insecurity.

And while there are copycat attacks and the possibility of more attacks, Schweitzer does not believe that Israel is facing another Intifada.

“I don’t think we are in the same situation as the Second Intifada, we are not in a reality of a third Intifada.”

But, because of the events and possible copycat attacks, the security services have to reevaluate themselves.

“Failures happen and I am sure that the Shabak (Shin Bet) sees it as a failure and is working to close those loopholes. They will check what happened, what gaps there were, and fix it.”

A generation of both Israelis and Palestinians who grew up in the midst of suicide bombings do not want to see a repeat of such a scenario. Both sides understand the catastrophe that they lived through during those violent years.

And because of that, Israel’s defense establishment only last week increased the number of work permits for Gazans to 20,000 in an attempt to reduce the tensions that have been bubbling under the surface.

Officials from Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, and Qatar are also working to reduce the flames-holding an unprecedented number of meetings in public. Those meetings came as Israel tried to differentiate between terror from the West Bank and Gaza and those carried out by Israeli-Arabs.

But, despite the rush of diplomatic meetings and doubling of troops in flashpoint areas, Dia Hamarsheh was still able to illegally cross into Israel through a hole in the security fence and open fire on unarmed civilians with a military-grade assault rifle just mere minutes from Tel Aviv.

In order to prevent future attacks, including copycat attacks, security forces as well as Bennett’s government, have a lot of work to do.

One issue that should top their list is to fix the holes in the security fence through which thousands of Palestinians cross to Israel daily -including the mornings after each deadly attack this past week.

Security forces must also ramp up their operations in combating the trend of illegal weapons which have flooded into Arab communities and that continue to be smuggled in from Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan.

Combatting the ideologies of the Islamic State and other terror groups like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad is a struggle that will continue for years, and will be harder to deal with as long as Palestinians and Israeli Arabs feel as if they have nothing to lose.

Israel’s military does not want Defensive Shield 2.022. But in order to prevent that, the IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Police must get the situation under control.

They can no longer afford to play catch up.