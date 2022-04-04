The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

FADC chief: We may need to declare state of emergency to confront terror wave

In the last few weeks, there have been several terror attacks, in some instances multiple unrelated attacks in different cities within the Israeli Green Line in less than 24 hours.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: APRIL 4, 2022 21:13

Updated: APRIL 4, 2022 21:18
Committee Chairman Ram Ben Barak leads a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on November 15, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Committee Chairman Ram Ben Barak leads a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on November 15, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Chairman (FADC) Ram Ben Barak said Monday that the government may need to declare a state of emergency to cope with the ongoing terror wave.

In the last few weeks, there have been several terror attacks, in some instances multiple unrelated attacks in different cities within the Israeli Green Line in less than 24 hours.

Speaking at a joint session of the FADC and the Knesset Interior Committee, led by Chairwoman Meirav Ben Ari, Ben Barak said, “I appreciate that the Police has known how to act with restraint and prevent deterioration. There are two categories of terror: internal and Palestinian. Regarding Palestinian terror, we will not hold back any efforts and the security forces are doing all that is required, including arrests under fire.”

“In addition, we should build up the forces along the border fence until it is completed. Regarding terror originating from within the country, we have gotten to the point where we should weigh declaring a state of emergency for a period of time, to use emergency laws in order to eliminate the phenomenon,” he said.

The FADC Chairman said, “We should use administrative detention and stiffen sentences regarding incitement. The criminal, the nationalistic and terror are mixing together. We must restore public order and sovereignty.”

POLICE OFFICERS and rescue forces are seen at the scene of Tuesday night’s terror attack in Bnei Brak. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) POLICE OFFICERS and rescue forces are seen at the scene of Tuesday night’s terror attack in Bnei Brak. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Ben Ari said that the border fence must be completed, but that given that this would take time, there needed to be more immediate security solutions, such as increasing the volume of police and especially border police forces.

She said that she and others were leading the push for allocating an additional NIS 70 million to the Police to handle the issue as the first of three periodic payments toward increasing law enforcement’s resources for combating the terror wave.

Both indirectly pointed the finger at prior governments for neglecting finishing the border fence over many years dating back to its establishment around 2004.

Former Shin Bet director and Likud MK Avi Dichter said, “the IDF has tried to escape responsibility for the border fence for years, but that the IDF should be held responsible and that it cannot be that it can be penetrated in a wide number of areas.”

Dichter said that the Police cannot function effectively in fighting the terror wave when their budget is a mere NIS 3 billion and 80% of that budget goes to paying salaries.

The former Shin bet director also threatened the judiciary branch that if courts did not start giving harsher sentences for incitement, the Knesset would need to set minimum sentences.  

Likud MK Ofir Akunis said that the opposition would not oppose increasing the Police budgets, but would demand a new law revoking citizenship for terrorists.

The coalition has not taken up the negating citizenship issue in general due to legal concerns, though some members have called for a mild form of penalizing citizenship rights or statuses.

Partially responding to Dichter, Justice Ministry representative Gavriela Fisman reminded those present that the Knesset passed a new temporary emergency law a couple of months ago which already set minimum sentencing standards for weapons-related crimes.

Next, Fisman said the ministry was trying to move forward with legislation for searches and seizures without a warrant in the event of a suspected serious felony involving weaponry.

She also recalled to the committee that IDF soldiers cannot perform policing functions and can, at most, accompany police officers to provide back-up in the case of an altercation.   

IDF Operations Commander Col. Yisrael Shomer said that the IDF has contributed 1,300 additional soldiers to assist the Police and the border police during the current terror wave.

He also said that the IDF was working hard at a strategic level to cut-off any connection or momentum between terror developments in the West Bank, in Gaza or within Israel, especially regarding Jerusalem.

Police operations official Ofir Binder discussed the importance of the Police working in conjunction with the IDF, the Shin Bet and other security forces as well as increased training, providing better equipment and arms, urgency and alertness for the Police.



Tags Knesset Terrorism Terror Attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
5

America is dismantling the pillars of its own empire - Saudi editor to 'Post'

A military vehicle carrying Iranian Zoobin smart bomb (L) and Sagheb missile under pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and Late Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by