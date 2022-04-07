The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Philanthropist David Dangoor: Understanding social tapestry benefits Israel

British philanthropist David Dangoor: ‘The more Israelis understand their social tapestry, the better the benefit for all of us and for Israel.’

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: APRIL 7, 2022 11:04
British philanthropist David Dangoor at the Jerusalem Post London Conference. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
British philanthropist David Dangoor at the Jerusalem Post London Conference.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

In a one-on-one interview with Jerusalem Post correspondent Zvika Klein at the Jerusalem Post London Conference, prominent British businessman and philanthropist David Dangoor discussed his family’s origins, the concept of providing for others, and the importance of the Sephardic heritage.

Dangoor, who was born in Baghdad and spent his early years there, said, “It’s been a privilege to come from Iraq and be able to rebuild our lives here.”

He pointed out that people have a duty to help others if they can.

“My father always said that if we are able, we have a duty to give something back, and I think this is something Jewish people know how to do throughout the world.” People who do good, and countries who extend hospitality, he said, don’t want something back in exchange. “They want you to emulate their good work, and we’ve tried to learn from that.”

Klein noted that Dangoor is known for his ability to create bridges between different parts of society in the United Kingdom and the Jewish world. One point of interest for Dangoor has been appreciating and understanding the rich cultural heritage of Sephardi Jewry.

Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz speaks at the Jerusalem Post London Conference (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz speaks at the Jerusalem Post London Conference (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

“My feeling,” said Dangoor, “is that cultural diversity and cognitive diversity enriches a nation, and the more Israelis understand the breadth of their social tapestry and the richness it brings to Israel, the better the benefit for all of us and for Israel.”

He discussed some of the connections that he has been making in different areas between Israel and the UK, including groundbreaking cancer research being jointly conducted by the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot and Imperial College to help personalize cancer medications, his support of a program that sends 50 Imperial College scientists to Israel each year for research, and the Center for Universal Monotheism at Bar-Ilan University.

The world is interested in Israel, said Dangoor, not only for its science and innovation but for its cultural component.



Tags Israel jerusalem post conference society
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
2

Jews behind Russia-Ukraine war to form new Jewish state - Islamic scholar

A Kyiv-based TV tower was shelled
3

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
4

Russia aims to capture eastern, southern Ukraine - Zelensky

A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022.
5

Space Needle-sized asteroid heading for Earth in close flyby

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by