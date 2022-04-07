Jewish Agency Fund aids widow of Ukrainian Bnei Brak terrorism victim

The Jewish Agency for Israel’s Fund for the Victims of Terror has assisted widow Christina Sorokopot, the wife of Victor Sorokopot, a Ukrainian worker who died in a terror attack in Bnei Brak last month, in attending his funeral in Ukraine.

The morning after the request was made to World Zionist Organization Chairman and Acting Chairman of the Executive of The Jewish Agency, Yaakov Hagoel, Sorokopot was already on a plane to Moldova, en route to the funeral. From there, she will pass through a border crossing and enter Ukraine.

This move was made possible by Israel’s National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi) who, with the help of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ), is flying the coffins of Ukrainian victims in the terrorist attack to their home country for burial.

Additionally, the families of those Ukrainians who died will receive an aid grant courtesy of the organization’s Fund for the Victims of Terror.

The Jewish Agency Fund for the Victims of Terror aids any citizen in Israel wounded in a terror attack. Thus far, the fund has awarded some 60 million NIS to thousands of victims and their families. The funds come from donations from Jewish communities around the world, the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) and Keren Hayesod.

“The assistance made available by the fund symbolizes the deep bond that ties world Jewry and the people of Israel together,” said Hagoel. “Terror does not differentiate between who is and who is not an Israeli citizen and therefore we must assist even non-Israeli citizens and their families when they fall victim to a terror attack in Israel.”