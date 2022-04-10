The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Tel Aviv terror victims buried on Sunday

The three victims of the shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv on Thursday night will be brought to their final resting places on Sunday afternoon.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 10, 2022 14:09
Israelis light candles at the scene of a terror attack on Dizengoff street, central Tel Aviv. 2 people were killed and several more injured in last night terror attack, April 8, 2022
Israelis light candles at the scene of a terror attack on Dizengoff street, central Tel Aviv. 2 people were killed and several more injured in last night terror attack, April 8, 2022
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

The three victims of the Tel Aviv terror shooting attack on Thursday will be buried on Sunday.

Tomer Morad, 28, will be buried at 3:30 p.m. in Kfar Saba. Eitam Megini, 27, will also be buried in Kfar Saba at 4:30 p.m.

The two were childhood friends and the families originally requested that they be buried next to each other in the "Pardes Haim" cemetery. However, the Megini family requested that Eitam be buried in a coffin (and not just wrapped in a cloth) and the funeral home denied the request for technical and halakhic reasons. Megini will therefore be buried in the "Menucha Nechona" cemetery.

Megini's family announced on Sunday that it will donate its corneas to people in need of cornea implants. 

"This is Eitam's final contribution to Israeli society," his parents Iris and Eyal said.

Barak Lufan, Olympic athlete, was criticaly injured in a terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022, and died the next day. (credit: COURTESY) Barak Lufan, Olympic athlete, was criticaly injured in a terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022, and died the next day. (credit: COURTESY)

"There are no words that can describe what a special person he was in every aspect - [with] wisdom, friendship and personality he would win over everyone he met and within two minutes they would fall in love with him," said Hagai, Eitam's grandfather. 

Barak Lofan, 35, will be buried at 5:30 p.m. in Kibbutz Ginossar where he grew up.

Lofan's friends and family gathered to speak to the media on Sunday. 

"Barak on Thursday went out to let off steam with friends. Everything was OK when he left home. Yuval, our eldest daughter, said to him, 'Dad you are so good-looking today.' Barak did everything to make sure we were content," Lofan's widow Dana said.

"I told the children that Dad was involved in a terrible incident and died," she said. "I told them that he will always be with us. Barak was a [unique] figure. It turns out that hundreds of people who knew him came [to offer their condolences]. He was the most active father."

"Barak was our youngest, and was born in January amongst the thunder and lightning, and thus received the beautiful name Barak [which means lightning," Barak's father said. "Everyone will agree that Barak had a huge heart for giving and helping, and had good hands and a good head," he said.

"He was an inseparable part of all of us," Barak's friend Omer said. 

"He was the best son a parent could wish for and the best friend one could wish for, the best father, the best husband. He didn't even know that about himself, he always had a shy smile, and was humble and didn't care for titles or honor. He was so much larger than life. I at least didn't understand this until now," he said.



