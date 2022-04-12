A thermal mug gifted to Israeli government offices by the Chinese embassy contained a suspicious piece that may be a listening device, Army Radio's diplomatic correspondent Moriah Asraf-Walberg reported on Tuesday.

Security sources told Army Radio that while there was a suspicion that this happened, the situation was still unclear. The Foreign Ministry told Army Radio that the Shin Bet was still investigating the case.

All the cups given by the embassy, which were part of a greater gift box, to government offices were collected for further inspection after the finding. They will not be returned to the embassies.

The report comes just two months after The Jerusalem Post reported that the Chinese Communist Party asked Chinese students in Israel to collect information on local media, part of a global trend of Beijing using students around the world to promote its interests.

An official asked students on multiple campuses in Israel to seek out and send Israeli media coverage of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, according to screenshots obtained by The Jerusalem Post.

China flag (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/ECOW)

Several countries have taken action in recent years after finding Chinese students who were involved in gathering intelligence on, and smuggling technology from, campuses. In addition, China continues to surveil students in other countries by leveraging WeChat groups, like the ones for students in Israel, for social pressure.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.