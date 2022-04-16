16 arrested in Daburiya as fight against crime in Arab sector continues

The inter-ministerial operation against crime in the Arab sector spearheaded by Israel Police continued under the radar during the recent terrorism wave.

On Thursday, 16 people were arrested in a police raid on a number of compounds in the northern Arab town of Daburiya on suspicion of gun violence.

The forces, which included riot police and Border Police officers, detectives and canine operators, also confiscated a Kalashnikov rifle, magazines, ammunition and scopes.

Since the beginning of the year, some 500 weapons were seized and 600 people arrested in police's northern region alone. These included 100 rifles, 177 pistols, 186 hand grenades, 22 explosives and 13 C-4 demolition blocks, according to the police.

Codenamed "Safe Track," the country-wide campaign which began on October 21 was initially planned to last for 6 months, but eventually was expanded to last a full year.

A Kalashnikov automatic rifle found in an Israel Police raid in the northern town of Daburiya on April 14, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

According to police data released on April 14, police carried out operations on 585 crime figures since the operation began, approximately 80% of the total number it identified.

Some 417 of them were arrested, out of which 288 were indicted and 196 will be kept in custody until the end of their legal proceedings, effectively taking them off the streets.

The police conducted over 430 searches for weapons and drugs, and some NIS 210 million was seized in the form of luxury cars, cash, bank accounts and other possessions.

Some 27 financial services (usually currency exchange shops used for money laundering) were investigated in 16 different locales, including Kiryat Shmona, Karmiel, Nof Hagalil, Acre, Haifa and Jerusalem.

"Operation Safe Track has achieved a number of goals it set for itself at the beginning of the campaign about a half year ago," said Cmdr. Dror Asraf, head of the police's Special Operations Department.

The Arab-Israeli population is responding positively to the police's efforts and is cooperating impressively, Asraf added.

"Due to the achievement of these goals, there has been a decrease in crimes that significantly disturbed the Arab street, such as shootings, murders, criminal activity such as reckless driving, blackmailing and granting loans on the grey market. We are identifying a blessed change at street level in the Arab population's attitude towards the police in general, and to the understanding that the operation comes from the Israel Police's desire to serve the Arab-Israeli public," he said.