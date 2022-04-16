The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

16 arrested in Daburiya as fight against crime in Arab sector continues

Codenamed 'Safe Track,' the government's campaign to fight crime in the Arab sector has generated a change in Arab-Israelis' attitudes towards police.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: APRIL 16, 2022 12:07
Footage of an Israel Police raid in Daburiya on April 14, 2022.

The inter-ministerial operation against crime in the Arab sector spearheaded by Israel Police continued under the radar during the recent terrorism wave.

On Thursday, 16 people were arrested in a police raid on a number of compounds in the northern Arab town of Daburiya on suspicion of gun violence.

The forces, which included riot police and Border Police officers, detectives and canine operators, also confiscated a Kalashnikov rifle, magazines, ammunition and scopes.

Since the beginning of the year, some 500 weapons were seized and 600 people arrested in police's northern region alone. These included 100 rifles, 177 pistols, 186 hand grenades, 22 explosives and 13 C-4 demolition blocks, according to the police.

Codenamed "Safe Track," the country-wide campaign which began on October 21 was initially planned to last for 6 months, but eventually was expanded to last a full year.

A Kalashnikov automatic rifle found in an Israel Police raid in the northern town of Daburiya on April 14, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) A Kalashnikov automatic rifle found in an Israel Police raid in the northern town of Daburiya on April 14, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

According to police data released on April 14, police carried out operations on 585 crime figures since the operation began, approximately 80% of the total number it identified.

Some 417 of them were arrested, out of which 288 were indicted and 196 will be kept in custody until the end of their legal proceedings, effectively taking them off the streets.

The police conducted over 430 searches for weapons and drugs, and some NIS 210 million was seized in the form of luxury cars, cash, bank accounts and other possessions.

Some 27 financial services (usually currency exchange shops used for money laundering) were investigated in 16 different locales, including Kiryat Shmona, Karmiel, Nof Hagalil, Acre, Haifa and Jerusalem. 

"Operation Safe Track has achieved a number of goals it set for itself at the beginning of the campaign about a half year ago," said Cmdr. Dror Asraf, head of the police's Special Operations Department.

The Arab-Israeli population is responding positively to the police's efforts and is cooperating impressively, Asraf added.

"Due to the achievement of these goals, there has been a decrease in crimes that significantly disturbed the Arab street, such as shootings, murders, criminal activity such as reckless driving, blackmailing and granting loans on the grey market. We are identifying a blessed change at street level in the Arab population's attitude towards the police in general, and to the understanding that the operation comes from the Israel Police's desire to serve the Arab-Israeli public," he said.



Tags Israel Israel Police crime arab sector illegal weapons
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
2

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
3

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
4

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.
5

New research warns: This is the most dangerous personality type known today

Psychology

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by