Seven outstanding Olim (immigrants to Israel) from English-speaking countries will be announced as the winners of the 2021 Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize, recognizing English-speaking olim who have made a major contribution to the State of Israel.

The prize recognizes outstanding Anglo Olim who have helped Israel in a meaningful way by encapsulating the spirit of modern-day Zionism and contributing in significant ways to the State of Israel. A prestigious panel of committee members chose recipients from the following categories: Science & Medicine; Community & Non-Profit; Education; Global Impact; Culture, Art & Sports, and Young Leadership.

Hundreds of Olim from English-speaking countries – including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, the UK, and the USA – have been nominated for the prize.

This year’s prizes are sponsored by Sylvan Adams, a Nefesh B’Nefesh Oleh, real estate developer and philanthropist who is committed to developing the State of Israel. Adams is steadfast in his goal of showcasing the impact and achievement of Israel and Israelis to the world, viewing the Bonei Zion Prize as an integral piece of this mission.