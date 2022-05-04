The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Drones to participate in Independence Day flyover for first time

The flyover will take place on Thursday beginning at 9.30 AM from Ramat David Air Base in northern Israel and will pass over dozens of cities and major points in the country.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: MAY 4, 2022 08:29

Updated: MAY 4, 2022 08:31
The Israeli Air Force works to fight new and developing threats across the region (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
The Israeli Air Force works to fight new and developing threats across the region
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Israeli drones will take part in the country’s Independence Day flyover, marking the first time that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are taking part in the event.

The two drones that will be participating are the Heron 1 and Heron TP UAVs built by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) that are flown by the Israel Air Force.

The flyover will take place on Thursday beginning at 9.30 AM from Ramat David Air Base in northern Israel and will pass over dozens of cities and major points in the country.

Other than the drones, various other IAF aircraft will take part including F-15, F-16 and F-35 fighter jets; Black Hawk and Apache attack helicopters as well as refueling and transport aircraft.

The Air Force's aerobatic team will perform aerial performances with "Efroni" planes from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 pm. They will pass over Jerusalem, the Ezer Weizmann AF base in Ramat David, Tiberias, Haifa beaches, the shores of Tel Aviv, Tel Nof AF base, the shores of Ashdod and the Air Force Museum at Hatzerim base.

Drone technology on display at the MoSAIC Challenge. (credit: Black Box Media) Drone technology on display at the MoSAIC Challenge. (credit: Black Box Media)

The Heron 1 and Heron TP drones are key platforms in the IAF.

The Heron 1 is a medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) drone used primarily for strategic reconnaissance and surveillance operations. It is capable of operations of up to 45 hours and can fly at a peak altitude of 35,000 feet.

The Heron TPs have a flight endurance of 40 hours, a maximum take-off weight of 11,685 pounds and a payload of 2,204-pounds. The MALE drones can be used for both reconnaissance as well as combat and support roles and can carry air-to-ground missiles to take out hostile targets.

Drones are becoming a more central part of most air forces, and IAF drone squadrons fly about 80% of all IAF flight hours. With four drone squadrons based at Palmachim AFB, 70% of all IAF flight hours take off from the base just south of Tel Aviv. 

Drones played a significant and integral part in Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, with most of them taking off from Palmachim AFB. According to data released by the IDF, about 643 missions were done by drones for a total of 132.6 flight hours during the 11 days of fighting with terror groups in the Gaza Strip.

The military says that “Israel is a leader in the field of remotely manned aircraft and the missions of these aircraft are constantly evolving and are complex.”



