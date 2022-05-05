The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel's top court paves way for evicting Palestinians for military exercise space

The court said the door was still open for the villagers to agree with the military on using parts of the land for agricultural purposes and urged the sides to seek a compromise.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 5, 2022 17:54

Updated: MAY 5, 2022 18:13
The South Mount Hebron area, July 20, 2015. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
The South Mount Hebron area, July 20, 2015.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

Israel's Supreme Court has rejected a petition against the eviction of more than 1,000 Palestinian inhabitants of a rural part of the West Bank in an area that Israel has designated for military exercises.

After two decades of inconclusive legal maneuvering, the Supreme Court issued its ruling late on Wednesday, paving the way for the demolition of eight small villages in a rocky, arid area near Hebron known to Palestinians as Masafer Yatta and to Israelis as the South Hebron Hills.

In its ruling, the court said it had found the Palestinian dwellers, whose inhabitants have kept a distinct, generations-long nomadic way of life, making a living from farming and herding, had not been permanent residents of the area when the Israeli military first declared it a firing zone in the 1980s.

Masafer Yatta residents and Israeli rights groups say that many of the Palestinian families have been permanently residing in the 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres) area since before Israel captured the West Bank, in the Six-Day War, and that their eviction would constitute a breach of international law.

"This proves that this court is part of the occupation," said Nidal Abu Younis, Masafer Yatta Mayor. "We are not going to leave our homes. We will stay here," he said.

Israeli security forces surround Palestinians and peace activists after trying to plant olive trees in the Palestinian village of Burin, near the West Bank city of Nablus, February 12, 2021. (credit: FLASH90) Israeli security forces surround Palestinians and peace activists after trying to plant olive trees in the Palestinian village of Burin, near the West Bank city of Nablus, February 12, 2021. (credit: FLASH90)

The court said the door was still open for the villagers to agree with the military on using parts of the land for agricultural purposes and urged the sides to seek a compromise.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI), who along with Masafer Yatta residents petitioned against the expulsion, said the verdict would have "unprecedented consequences."

"The High Court has officially authorized leaving entire families, with their children and their elderly, without a roof over their heads," ACRI said in a statement.



