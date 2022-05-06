Blinken condemns Elad terror attack

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a statement Thursday night condemning the terror attack in Elad.

"We vehemently condemn the terrorist attack in Elad, Israel, which killed at least three and wounded many others," Blinken said in a statement.

"This was a horrific attack targeting innocent men and women, and was particularly heinous coming as Israel celebrated its Independence Day," he said. "Our hearts are with the victims and loved ones of those killed, and we wish those injured a speedy recovery."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reacts after posing for a group picture during a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the G7 Nations at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/INA FASSBENDER)

He went on to say that the State Department remains in close contact with its Israeli peers "and stand[s] firmly with them in the face of this attack."

"May the memory of those who passed be a blessing," Blinken added.