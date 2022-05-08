A year after Operation Guardian of the Walls, Israel’s military is desperately trying to be dragged into another war.

With continued terror attacks across the country claiming the lives of civilians and security forces, the defense establishment is scrambling to regain control of the situation and prevent the next deadly attack before it happens.

Israeli security forces have been reinforced by thousands of troops in the West Bank and along the security fence, but that hasn’t stopped terrorists from carrying out their plans driven by the incitement of Yayha Sinwar and Hamas.

With an advanced network of intelligence capabilities, security forces are not concerned about catching terrorists, even if they don’t get their hands on the attackers right away.

But what does concern the defense establishment is the ongoing incitement surrounding the Temple Mount and the fact that attackers have been older and more organized lone-wolves who have learned from past attacks how to evade Israel’s online intelligence offensive.

IDF troops along with Border Police destroy the floor where Omar Ahmed Yassin Jaradat, a terrorist who killed a 25-year-old Israeli man, lived in the village of Silat al-Harithiya. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

According to the investigation into last week’s attack in Elad, one of the terrorists left behind a will saying that he was motivated by the recent unrest on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The two terrorists, who were caught Sunday morning, did not belong to any terror group and had no past history of security incidents. But like other terror attacks in the past two months, they planned out their attack.

The Temple Mount has for years been a focal point, and clashes between worshippers and security forces have often been the spark for deadly violence between Israel and Palestinians, most recently last May.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been inciting the Palestinian street against Israel, charging that Jerusalem is attempting to change the status quo of the holy compound. And the youth are listening to him, leading to a significant increase in terror attacks in Israel and the West Bank.

In data released by the Shin Bet internal security agency, there was an uptick in attacks in the month of April, with 268 attacks-217 in the West Bank alone, 42 in Jerusalem and Israel and 9 from the Gaza Strip. The previous month saw a total of 190 attacks with the majority taking place in the West Bank.

Since March, the violence claimed the lives of 19 Israelis and injured dozens more.

And each successful attack leads to copycat attacks.

Despite many calls for the targeted assassination of Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar, the military and government officials are recommending against such a move and the IDF is said to have told the political echelon to continue its policy of differentiating between the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Taking out Sinwar, they believe, will not lead to the quiet that Israel is desperately trying to have. Rather it would lead to another round of fighting. The IDF has operational plans to take out Sinwar and tried to assassinate the commander of the group’s military wing Mohammed Dief during last year’s round of fighting tried, but failed.

The head of the IDF Southern Command, Maj.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano even said in an interview to Channel 12 News last year that both he as well as Hamas’s Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar, are targets for Israeli strikes.

“Muhammad Deif and Yahya Sinwar, were, and remain, in Israel’s sights,” he said.

The IDF bombed Sinwar’s home during the fighting, saying it served as “terrorist infrastructure.”

Taking out Sinwar and Deif, though an option that must be considered, will not stop terrorism. Taking out other leaders like Yayha Ayash and Sheikh Ahmed Yassin did not stop Palestinians from carrying out suicide bombings during the Second Intifada and other attacks throughout the years.

Targeted assasinations will not stop the current wave of attacks, rather it would lead to an escalation that could be even harder to stop. And the Israeli military understands that and therefore has recommended against such a move.

Israel cannot avoid conflict at all cost, because such a move would not only bring about more terror attacks against innocent civilians, but it will make the enemy beleive it is stronger.

Sinwar and Dief must feel the consequences of their continued incitement.

The IDF does not want a war, and neither does the Bennett government. But it cannot allow itself to look weak vis-a-vis Hamas. Israel has to take the offensive initiative and bring the fight away from the Israeli homefront and back into the court of the terrorists.