The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

21 suspects arrested for money laundering in country-wide police raid

A covert investigation that had been ongoing for months ended on Monday morning after a number of police and Tax Authority investigative units raided dozens of businesses.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MAY 9, 2022 15:28

Updated: MAY 9, 2022 15:29
Suspects arrested for money laundering in country-wide police raid

Some 21 suspects were arrested for money laundering and tax offenses on Moday after a covert, months-long investigation by a variety of units, the Israel Police said.

The laundered money amounted to NIS 500 million and was essential for facilitating additional criminal activity, the police said.

The investigation was led by the Lahav 433's National Unit for Economic Crime in cooperation with Israel Tax Authority units including the Customs and VAT Investigations Unit and Yahalom, the unit that specializes in complex economic crime.

The accusations include extortion, money laundering, fraud and falsifying corporate documents, and were executed using fake invoices and failing to declare approximately NIS 500 million in income.

The police investigation was accompanied by the State Attorney's Office's Taxation and Economics department, police said.

Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai in the crime-ridden city of Rahat in April 24, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai in the crime-ridden city of Rahat in April 24, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Throughout the investigation, the police mapped out a wide web of construction, human resources, car rental and money exchange companies that were being used as part of the criminal scheme.

The police on Monday morning raided dozens of homes businesses, financial service stores and others, and seized assets worth tens of millions of shekel that will be permanently confiscated pending legal proceedings.

Lahav 433 have been central to a number of high-profile investigations of Arab-Israeli crime families. 

On March 7, an undercover sting operation by two Lahav 433 police officers led to the arrest of 51 suspects for weapons trafficking and the seizure of dozens of weapons and explosive devices.



Tags Israel Police crime israeli organized crime
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
2

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
3

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

Lavrov claims Zelensky has Jewish blood 'just like Hitler'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by