The state has failed to protect its security and economic interests from wide-ranging cyber attacks, State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said in his annual report on Tuesday.

Focusing mainly on the 2018 to 2020 period, Englman said that the police cyber unit closed 36,009 cases without almost any investigation whatsoever. This represented 25% of the cases that came before the police cyber unit.

Of the remaining cases, 75% of them were closed on the basis of an inability to find or identify the suspected hacker.

Engleman criticized the police cyber unit for only spending a small number of days, usually up to 10 days and at maximum still only one month, investigating these cases.

According to the comptroller, there is inadequate staff, resources and technological equipment for properly pursuing the full range of cybercrime which is harming Israel's security and economic interests as well as many individual small businesses and citizens.

In addition, the comptroller said that in 2019, 84% percent of those who complained to the police about cybercrime were unsatisfied with the police’s handling of their cases.

Moreover, in 2020, 51% of persons participating in a survey said that if they were hacked by criminal actors, they would either report the hacking to non-police cyber officials or would not report the hacking at all.

On top of that, the comptroller criticized both the state and the police for failing to have a clear strategy and methodology for handling the exploding area of cybercrime.

In 2020 alone, the report said there was a 150% increase in ransomware cyberattacks in the world, including losses of 20 billion dollars, of which there were losses of hundreds of millions of shekels in Israel.

On a related point, while Engleman noted that the police do regularly cooperate with Israel's other security agencies including the Mossad, the Shin Bet and the cyber authority, the report criticized its lack of a formal basis for these interactions.

Next, the report warned that although there has been high cooperation from social media giants like Meta for removing problematic terrorist or antisemitic posts since 2019. Somewhat before, a formal law was needed to dictate exactly when law enforcement can compel online companies to remove posts.

Engleman also noted that even the High Court of Justice strongly recommended the passing of such a law in April 2021.

Regarding problematic online posts against judges, the report said that in 2016 the courts had asked for 97 posts against judges to be removed. However, by 2019 the court only requested three posts to be removed. In 2020, the courts did not request any posts against judges to be removed.

The comptroller said that it is important to develop a more formal legal structure for removing posts against judges.

Besides all issues regarding protecting against hacking and problematic social media posts, Englman did briefly warn the police that they must not violate civil liberties and privacy rights as they try to protect the state and its citizens from cybercrime.

Following the Pegasus spying scandal which erupted after a number of reports in the Calcalist newspaper (at least some of which were true), both the state and the comptroller committed to investigating whether the police cyber unit has abused its power and violated certain citizens’ privacy rights while trying to combat cybercrime.