There is a NIS 470 million shortfall in the spending needed for infrastructure components of the defense systems used to protect West Bank settlements, such as roads, vehicles and communication devices, the Comptroller Report found.

A Defense Ministry plan from 2016 to 2017 to repair the gaps in the infrastructure needed to ensure security for the settlements was never implemented, the report stated.

At issue, in particular, was limited access to the IDF's Barak Katom communication system, thereby forcing Regional and local councils to come up with their own ad hoc communication system.

In some cases the councils provided the IDF with equipment to access these systems, the report stated.

These communities face a high level of danger from nearby Palestinians, the report explained, noting that there had been some 144 infiltrations into settlements from 2019 to 2021.

The Comptroller called on the Security Cabinet to approve a plan to improve security, noting that it has discussed the matter for other regions, but not for Area C of the West Bank.