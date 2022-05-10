The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
NIS 470m. shortfall in defense spending for West Bank - report

In some cases the councils provided the IDF with equipment to access vital communications systems

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MAY 10, 2022 16:01
IDF search for infiltrators into the West Bank settlement of Tekoa, May 8 2022. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
IDF search for infiltrators into the West Bank settlement of Tekoa, May 8 2022.
There is a NIS 470 million shortfall in the spending needed for infrastructure components of the defense systems used to protect West Bank settlements, such as roads, vehicles and communication devices, the Comptroller Report found.

A Defense Ministry plan from 2016 to 2017 to repair the gaps in the infrastructure needed to ensure security for the settlements was never implemented, the report stated.

At issue, in particular, was limited access to the IDF's Barak Katom communication system, thereby forcing Regional and local councils to come up with their own ad hoc communication system. 

In some cases the councils provided the IDF with equipment to access these systems, the report stated.

These communities face a high level of danger from nearby Palestinians, the report explained, noting that there had been some 144 infiltrations into settlements from 2019 to 2021.

IDF conducts arrests in the West Bank, May 9, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF conducts arrests in the West Bank, May 9, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Comptroller called on the Security Cabinet to approve a plan to improve security, noting that it has discussed the matter for other regions, but not for Area C of the West Bank



