Herzog to fly to Abu Dhabi for condolence visit over president's death

Senior sources have said that President Isaac Herzog is planning on flying to the UAE to represent Israel at the funeral of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

By WALLA!, REUTERS
Published: MAY 14, 2022 18:37
Israeli President Isaac Herzog with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on January 30, 2022. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Israeli President Isaac Herzog with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on January 30, 2022.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

President Isaac Herzog will represent Israel at the funeral of former President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, which will take place this week in Abu Dhabi, three senior Israeli officials said.

Herzog is expected to meet with the new president, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan – also known as MBZ – to offer him personal condolences and to congratulate him on taking office.

This will be Herzog's second visit to Abu Dhabi since taking office.

Sheikh Mohammed was one of the main orchestrators of secret relations between Israel and the UAE 25 years ago and he was the leader who made the decision to sign a peace agreement as part of the Abraham Accords with Israel.

MBZ, 61, had already been wielding power for years during which he led a realignment of the Middle East that created a new anti-Iran axis with Israel and invested in the UAE military, which coupled with its oil wealth, extended Emirati influence.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet in Abu Dhabi, Jan. 30, 2022. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO) Israeli President Isaac Herzog and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet in Abu Dhabi, Jan. 30, 2022. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

It was not clear if President Joe Biden would be among world leaders heading to Abu Dhabi to offer condolences following Sheikh Khalifa's death. French President Emmanuel Macron is due to arrive on Sunday.

During his time in charge, Khalifa bin Zayed has helped transform the UAE into a thriving regional power and a major business and technology hub. It was also under his administration that the UAE normalized ties with Israel in the historic Abraham Accords.

However, in 2014, he suffered a stroke and, while stable, most authority was given over to Sheikh Mohammed.



