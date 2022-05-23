A Jerusalem Magistrate's Court ruling in a case regarding Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount reignited accusations that Israel had violated the status quo that permits only Muslim worship at the site holy to both religions.

Both Jordan and the Palestinian Authority immediately condemned the magistrate court after it rejected a criminal case against three Jewish minors arrested for praying on the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as al-Haram, al-Sharif.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Haitham Abu Al Foul called the ruling "a flagrant violation of international legitimacy" that stress the "need to preserve the status quo of the holy city," according to the Jordan News Agency.

The Israeli Government Secretariat immediately denied that any change had taken place to the status quo.

"There is no change, nor is any change planned, on the status quo of the Temple Mount," it stated.

A group of Jewish visitors walk across the Temple Mount, escorted by Israel Police while Palestinians riot in the background. (credit: TZVI JOFFRE)

"The Magistrate Court’s decision is focused exclusively on the matter of conduct of the minors brought before it, and does not include a broader determination regarding the freedom of worship on the Temple Mount.

"With regard to the specific criminal case in question, the government was informed that the State will file an appeal to the District Court," it said.

Since Israel in 1967 gained control of the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as al-Haram, al-Sharif, Jews have been allowed to visit but not pray.

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court has in the past recognized the rights of Jews to quietly pray on the Temple Mount.

Judge Zion Sahrai in his ruling on Sunday had been careful to clarify that he was speaking only with respect to the facts of this case, which involved minors who had bowed on the ground and recited a daily Jewish prayer, "Hear O Israel the Lord our God is one," while visiting the site.

Sahrai wrote that he did not believe their utterance of "Shema Yisrael" constituted a disturbance of the peace at a criminal level.

The minors, Sahrai wrote, would not have been in a position to discern wrongdoing given that Police Chief Kobi Shabtai had spoken in April about freedom of worship at the site.

He referenced a quote by Shabtai printed by the Hebrew language website Ynet in which he stated that, "The Temple Mount is open. We allow all residents of the state and the territories who come to pray on the Mount to ascend and observe their freedom to worship religiously."

But Sahrai was careful to explain that each one of these incidents must be examined on a case by case basis.

Still, the right-wing NGO Honenu who had petitioned the court on behalf of the minors hailed the ruling as a victory in support of Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount.

Attorney Nati Rom said he welcomed the court's "clear statement" in support of Jewish prayer, noting that it was time that the police stopped their "racist treatment" of Jews who wanted to execute their right to freedom of worship at the ancient Jewish holy site.

Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej (Meretz) charged on Sunday night that the ruling was "erroneous, irresponsible" and "dangerous."

"One fool is enough to burn an entire forest," Frej said.