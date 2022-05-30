The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli government and donors launch million-dollar fund for Ukrainian Jewish refugee summer camp

To provide them with a safe, fun and meaningful Jewish experience, Mosaic United is soliciting proposals from qualified organizations to sponsor the participation of Jewish refugees.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 30, 2022 14:44
Summer camp [Illustrative] (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Summer camp [Illustrative]
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Mosaic United announced this week that it is issuing a request for proposals to sponsor summer camp experiences for Ukrainian Jewish refugees, offering up to $1 million in funding, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

An estimated 50,000 Jews have been displaced since the start of the war in Ukraine, most of whom have decided to remain in Europe. Those displaced require a wide array of support, including communal and religious services.

“When any part of our global Jewish people is suffering, it is our responsibility to take action," Minister of Diaspora Affairs Nachman Shai said. "Mosaic United’s summer camp initiative is another demonstration of Israel’s solidarity with Ukrainian Jews.”

Proposal submissions

To provide them with a safe, fun and meaningful Jewish experience, Mosaic United is soliciting proposals from qualified organizations to sponsor the participation of Jewish refugees.

According to an email sent to organizations by CEO Meir Holtz, proposals can be submitted for day and overnight camps for children, family camps lasting one to two weeks, and Shabbatonim (weekend retreats) for any age group. Funding is provided on a per person, per day basis.

UKRAINIAN JEWS fleeing from the Russian invasion wait to receive their entry papers to Israel, at an emergency shelter in Moldova last week (credit: YOSSI ZLIGER) UKRAINIAN JEWS fleeing from the Russian invasion wait to receive their entry papers to Israel, at an emergency shelter in Moldova last week (credit: YOSSI ZLIGER)

Due to the urgent nature of the need, full funding is being provided and no matching funds are required - as is the situation with most of Mosaic United’s initiatives. A source in the organization said that organizations can propose either experiences exclusively for refugees or “experiences which integrate refugees with other Jewish campers.”

“Ukrainian refugees have experienced acute trauma and most continue to live in a state of uncertainty. Jewish communities know how effectively summer camp can strengthen identity and engender a sense of belonging. Our communities are poised to extend these experiences to include the Ukrainians who have recently resettled among them.”

Elisheva Kupferman, Chief Strategy Officer of Mosaic United

Organizations and Jewish camps can apply for funding till June 12.



