Israeli Prison Service won't pay for terrorist's nose surgery

The Israeli Prison Service (IPS) will not pay for nose surgery for Asraa Jabas, a terrorist who was injured after trying to set fire to a gas canister in a car back in 2015, KAN reported Tuesday morning.

Background

Jabas was sentenced to 11 years in prison for the terrorist attack, which injured herself and officer Moshe Chen.

In particular, Jabas suffered injuries to her face and hands. Already, the IPS had approved plastic surgery to repair her hands, twice. However, after the matter was appealed to the Supreme Court, the application was set to be reexamined.

Chen had petitioned Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev two weeks ago to not let Israeli taxpayer money be used to help treat a terrorist who caused him severe injury.