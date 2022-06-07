Ex-Mossad chief Pardo: Gov’t, opposition morally lost on Ukraine

Both the Israeli government and opposition are morally lost in their position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, former Mossad director Tamir Pardo said on Tuesday at the Jewish People Policy Institute’s conference on morality in foreign affairs.

Pardo, who recently became co-head of the JPPI’s geopolitics program, said "Israel was on the fence because of security interests…Israel thought it could benefit from two different worlds.”

According to the former Mossad chief, despite a heavy push and criticism from both the US and the entire West, "Israel almost didn't change its position at all” in being overly neutral toward Russia and refusing to aid Ukraine beyond humanitarian measures for an extended period.

Next, he said that the opposition in Israel was bizarrely quiet.

In fact, he said "it did not even exist” on the Ukraine issue, suggesting that Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu was at least as worried about offending Russia as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits an area damaged by Russian military strikes, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine May 29, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Moreover, Pardo said that “there was not a single debate on the issue publicly in the Knesset.”

Addressing the speech that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky made to the Knesset, he was still critical of Israeli policy, saying the speech had been unnecessarily postponed.

Also, he seemed to blame Israel for the conflicting messages between Zelensky and Israel regarding the speech.

In addition, he criticized Israel for refusing, for long stretches of the war, to even provide defensive military gear, “such as helmets and other kinds of shields” from attack.

Pardo was also critical of a number of other decisions by Israel.

Examples

For example, he criticized the government for failing to recognize the Armenian genocide perpetrated by Turkey, out of fear of alienating Ankara.

In another example, Pardo noted that Belgium, France, Canada and other countries in NATO are both allies of Turkey and still recognized the Armenian genocide.

In contrast, he said that Israel seems more afraid of backlash from Turkey for recognizing the genocide as opposed to these other Western powers.

Another incident that Pardo discussed was the Naama Yisachar saga. He seemed to disagree with the price the Israeli government was willing to pay in order to redeem Yisachar from a Russian prison. Further, he noted that even if the prison sentence given to her was disproportionate, she was no hero and even had committed a low-level crime.

Finally, the former Mossad chief revealed that prior to the 2014 Gaza war the cabinet may have approved the Shamgar Commission report’s ban on negotiating for captured Israelis in exchange for releasing terrorists.

However, Pardo said he himself intervened and pushed hard that the government would have a difficult time explaining to the Israeli public why a future potential group of kidnapped teenagers was killed by terrorists, who could have been returned as part of an exchange if the government had not adopted a no-negotiations policy. Incidentally, shortly after Pardo helped convince the cabinet not to adopt that policy, three Israeli teenagers were kidnapped in the West Bank.

Also, speaking at the conference, IDF Maj. Gen. (res.) and Reichman University Professor Yishai Beer said that the IDF needs more trained philosopher-type individuals involved in its targeting policy and decisions.

Himself a lawyer and former senior judge, he said that lawyers did not necessarily have a strong enough backbone to push back against some overly aggressive commanders’ ideas, or that sometimes lawyers’ notions of the world were too technical.

This did not allow them the fluidity to be able to keep pace with some of the varied cases that come into play, said Beer.

In contrast, Bar Ilan University Professor Yafa Zilbershats said that lawyers were just as capable as philosophers in understanding complex cases that do not fit into the black-and-white letter law that they were used to in their textbooks.

She said IDF lawyers should be leaned on heavily for securing positive IDF targeting norms.

Hebrew University Professor Moshe Halberthal said the key to a moral IDF was properly educating low-level commanders who interacted most directly with rank and file soldiers.