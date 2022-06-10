Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022 - events and blockages

Preparations are underway for the 2022 Tel Aviv Pride Parade, which will take place on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Israeli police and Magen David Adom (MDA) will be prepared with increased forces for the hundreds of thousands expected to be attended the parade.

The parade will not follow its traditional route, instead it will start off on Rokach Boulevard, near the Sportek complex, and continuing down the road to Ganei Yehoshua Park where the main performances stage will be set up.

Weapons, sharp objects, animals, bicycles, scooters and batteries are prohibited from entering the parade area.

This year for the first time the parade will include a quiet accessible area intended for the use of disabled participants, this special initiative was made by the Izzy Shapira House.

Tel Aviv Pride Parade, June 25th 2021 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

The police ask the public to get to the parade using public transport and to use the waze app, in which the blockages and access roads will be marked.

Some of the performances

Trucks with a variety of DJs will be stationed along the route, the main event will take place at Givat HaMofaim in Hayarkon Park.

Some of the artists who will perform on the main stage at the huge party are: Agam Buhbut, Anna Zak, Harel Skaat, Zehava Ben, Jasmin Moallem, Raviv Kanner Liran Daninno and more.

Following is a list of roadblocks

Rokach Boulevard will be closed for the crossing of cars from Sheetrit street to Ibn Gabirol street, from Friday at 05:30 to 19:00.

Bnei Ephraim\KKL junction will be blocked going south starting Friday morning at 05:30 until 18:00.

Namir Road will be closed in both directions, from the Glilot junction to Shlomo Goren (Halacha) between the hours of 05:30 and 14:30.

Rokach interchange will be closed from 05:30 to 18:00, in both directions.

The Exhibition Center Interchange will be closed from 10:00 until 18:00.

Road 20 (Ayalon lanes) will allow travel throughout the event, north and south.

In addition cars that will be parked at the Rokach parking lot, from 07:00, will be towed.

List of parking lots that will be closed to the public

From Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 08:00 until the end of the parade on Friday at 18:00, parking will not be allowed in the following parking lots:

Ganei Yehoshua parking lot.

Parking complex Gan HaBanim.

University Railway Parking.

The Sportek parking lot.

Golfitech parking lot.

Hapoel Tel Aviv Tennis Center parking lot.

Parking lots that will remain open to the public

Bnei Brak industrial zone parking lot, on Hayarkon Street in Bnei Brak.

Ramat Gan Stadium parking lot.

Industrial zone parking lot, near the near Em HaMoshavot.

Kiryat Shaul civilian and military parking lot, on Moshe Sneh Street / Bnei Ephraim in Tel Aviv.

Parking lots on Habarzel / Raoul Wallenberg Street in Tel Aviv.

Hadar Yosef Athletics Stadium parking lots on Sheetrit Street in Tel Aviv.

Refidim parking lot, Tel Aviv.

Drive-in parking lots, Isaac Ramba St., Tel Aviv - access to them will be possible until 10:00.

Arlozorov train parking lot, on Al Parashat Draheim street Tel Aviv.

Walla contributed to this report.