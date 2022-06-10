The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022 - events and blockages

The starting point for the parade will be at Rokach Boulevard, near the Sportek complex, and continuing down the road to Ganei Yehoshua Park.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 10, 2022 03:29

Updated: JUNE 10, 2022 03:45
Tel Aviv's Pride Parade (photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
Tel Aviv's Pride Parade
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)

Preparations are underway for the 2022 Tel Aviv Pride Parade, which will take place on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Israeli police and Magen David Adom (MDA) will be prepared with increased forces for the hundreds of thousands expected to be attended the parade.

The parade will not follow its traditional route, instead it will start off on Rokach Boulevard, near the Sportek complex, and continuing down the road to Ganei Yehoshua Park where the main performances stage will be set up.

Weapons, sharp objects, animals, bicycles, scooters and batteries are prohibited from entering the parade area. 

This year for the first time the parade will include a quiet accessible area intended for the use of disabled participants, this special initiative was made by the Izzy Shapira House.

Tel Aviv Pride Parade, June 25th 2021 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)Tel Aviv Pride Parade, June 25th 2021 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

The police ask the public to get to the parade using public transport and to use the waze app, in which the blockages and access roads will be marked.

Some of the performances

Trucks with a variety of DJs will be stationed along the route, the main event will take place at Givat HaMofaim in Hayarkon Park.

Some of the artists who will perform on the main stage at the huge party are: Agam Buhbut, Anna Zak, Harel Skaat, Zehava Ben, Jasmin Moallem, Raviv Kanner Liran Daninno and more.

Following is a list of roadblocks

  • Rokach Boulevard will be closed for the crossing of cars from Sheetrit street to Ibn Gabirol street, from Friday at 05:30 to 19:00.
  • Bnei Ephraim\KKL junction will be blocked going south starting Friday morning at 05:30 until 18:00.
  • Namir Road will be closed in both directions, from the Glilot junction to Shlomo Goren (Halacha) between the hours of 05:30 and 14:30.
  • Rokach interchange will be closed from 05:30 to 18:00, in both directions.
  • The Exhibition Center Interchange will be closed from 10:00 until 18:00.
  • Road 20 (Ayalon lanes) will allow travel throughout the event, north and south.

In addition cars that will be parked at the Rokach parking lot, from 07:00, will be towed.

List of parking lots that will be closed to the public

From Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 08:00 until the end of the parade on Friday at 18:00, parking will not be allowed in the following parking lots:

  • Ganei Yehoshua parking lot.
  • Parking complex Gan HaBanim.
  • University Railway Parking.
  • The Sportek parking lot.
  • Golfitech parking lot.
  • Hapoel Tel Aviv Tennis Center parking lot.

Parking lots that will remain open to the public

  • Bnei Brak industrial zone parking lot, on Hayarkon Street in Bnei Brak.
  • Ramat Gan Stadium parking lot.
  • Industrial zone parking lot, near the near Em HaMoshavot.
  • Kiryat Shaul civilian and military parking lot, on Moshe Sneh Street / Bnei Ephraim in Tel Aviv.
  • Parking lots on Habarzel / Raoul Wallenberg Street in Tel Aviv.
  • Hadar Yosef Athletics Stadium parking lots on Sheetrit Street in Tel Aviv.
  • Refidim parking lot, Tel Aviv.
  • Drive-in parking lots, Isaac Ramba St., Tel Aviv - access to them will be possible until 10:00.
  • Arlozorov train parking lot, on Al Parashat Draheim street Tel Aviv.

Walla contributed to this report.



Tags Tel Aviv Pride Parade LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
3

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
4

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.
5

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by