Israeli firm Elbit debuts new advanced radar at Eurosatory

The DaiR is an innovative new radar that makes use of artificial intelligence, sophisticated algorithms and hundreds of digital receivers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 12, 2022 14:08
Elbit's advanced radar, DaiR. (photo credit: ELBIT)
Elbit's advanced radar, DaiR.
(photo credit: ELBIT)

Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems unveiled its new tactical radar, DaiR, capable of tacking thousands of targets of different sizes and at different speeds from kilometers away.

Debuting at Eurosatory in Paris, the DaiR is an innovative new radar that makes use of artificial intelligence, sophisticated algorithms and hundreds of digital receivers.

Not only is it capable of simultaneous detection and tracking all the while without having a need for target prioritization.

This lack of prioritizing is indicative of its shift in focusing on multi-domain warfare, a field where target prioritization is more of a liability, according to Elbit.

The DaiR radar is ideal for border management and can track everything from skimmers to drones to helicopters and people.

A visitor walks past the Israeli pavilion during the Eurosatory International Defence Exhibition in Villepinte, north of Paris, France June 11, 2018. (credit: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters) A visitor walks past the Israeli pavilion during the Eurosatory International Defence Exhibition in Villepinte, north of Paris, France June 11, 2018. (credit: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

Eurosatory debut

The DaiR radar is just one of the many new pieces of technology Elbit is set to debut at Eurosatory.

Also being shown off are autonomous drone swarms, the Sabrah light tank turret and the Range Extension & Smart Tail (REST) kit for air-to-surface missiles.



