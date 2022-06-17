Two men shot dead in Kafr Qara and Nahf

A 37-year-old man was shot dead in a violent incident on Friday evening in the predominantly Arab town of Kafr Qara southeast of Haifa.

MDA paramedics that arrived on the scene immediately confirmed his death.

Police have launched an investigation into the attack, and, as of Friday, are conducting searches for the perpetrators.

Another incident in Nahf saw a 25-year-old man shot dead approximately an hour later, according to Ynet. MDA staff performed resuscitation operations on him at the scene but was eventually forced to confirm his death as well, with police opening a separate investigation into his death.

This is the fourth and fifth murders on Friday alone in Israel, according to Hebrew media, occurring shortly after a murder in Ashkelon a few hours earlier and then another two people dead in Kiryat Tivon.

Jewish and Arab Israelis protest in Tel Aviv against police inaction, the surging crime and violence in Arab communities on March 13, 2021. (credit: FLASH 90)

Around the same time as the murder of the 37-year-old man, another victim, 42, was injured in the city of Kiryat Ata. MDA officials evacuated him to the Rambam Healthcare Campus in Haifa in critical condition.

Wave of violence

This is also the ninth murder in Arab society since the beginning of June, making it the most murderous month this year since February in which eight were murdered in Arab cities, according to Walla.

Violence has been a continuing issue in Israel. Also on Friday, approximately 600 people gathered in Davidka Square in Jerusalem for the annual SlutWalk - which is an event that protests violence against women and rape culture.