Ukraine's embassy slams Israel for not treating wounded Ukrainian troops

As part of the campaign, the embassy posted a picture of a 19-year-old Ukrainian soldier named Delil, who lost both his legs in a Russian attack and now urgently needs a prosthetic implant.

By ROMAN MEITAV
Published: JUNE 19, 2022 21:00
Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk in Tel Aviv, March 11, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk in Tel Aviv, March 11, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The Ukrainian embassy in Israel has launched a social media campaign criticizing Jerusalem for the "ongoing delay" in providing treatment to Ukrainian soldiers who lost limbs during the war against Russia.

As part of the campaign, the Ukrainian embassy posted on Sunday on both Twitter and Facebook a picture of a 19-year-old Ukrainian soldier named Delil, who lost both his legs in a Russian attack and now needs a prosthetic implant.

"Many Ukrainians lost body parts in Russian attacks. Israel is an international expert in the field of prostheses. We expect the Israeli government to do the right moral thing and help Delil and many other Ukrainians be well again. There is no justification for the continued delay in aid in this humanitarian field," said the campaign ad, which was published with the official logo of the Ukrainian embassy.

Treating wounded Ukrainian soldiers

The Ukrainian ambassador expressed disappointment that Israel did not meet its obligations regarding the treatment of the wounded, nor did it transfer the full supply of vests and helmets it promised. He said that disappointment led to the campaign.

Ukraine claimed that Israel has promised to fly wounded Ukrainians for treatment in the country and has refused to do so, according to N12.

The issue of treating Ukrainian soldiers in the Israeli health system has risen in recent months in discussions between the two countries.

Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko raised the issue with his Israeli counterpart Nitzan Horowitz, who did not reject the request and said the issue would be examined.

About a month ago a political source told Ynet that Israel is ready to accept wounded from Ukraine, including soldiers. No Ukrainian soldiers have come to Israel for medical treatment, however.

Violating diplomatic norms

Government officials did not appreciate the Sunday social media campaign, stating that it is a move that crosses diplomatic norms, according to which a foreign diplomatic mission does not criticize the government in the host country.

"The way this campaign was presented is unacceptable. There is a way to forward requests and it is not customary for a foreign ambassador to criticize the country where he is a guest," a political source told Ynet.

Even before the campaign, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Kornichuk lashed out at the government two weeks ago at a press conference, saying that "we are asking Israel to accept former soldiers whose limbs were amputated to fit them with prosthetics- and this request is being delayed. There is nothing more humanitarian than that."

"Although here the war is rarely covered in the media anymore - it still continues in full force and the end is not near at all. The government in Jerusalem must consider the moral aspect and decide whether it will join the right side like other democracies in the world," Korinchuk said.

"While Russia is slaughtering our citizens, Israel remains in its "comfort zone" and refrains from providing Ukraine with minimal defensive assistance," Kornichuk said, referring to Ukrainian requests from Israel for Iron Dome and Israeli weapon platforms.

"While Russia is slaughtering our citizens, Israel remains in its "comfort zone" and refrains from providing Ukraine with minimal defensive assistance."

Yevgen Kornichuk

"Just as residents of Israel are being shot by Hamas - we must protect our citizens - women, children and men from the shelling that is being carried out," he added.



