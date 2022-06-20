The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Five arrested on suspicion of international fraud operation

The suspects are thought to have defrauded dozens of investors both in Israel and abroad of NIS 120 million.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 20, 2022 09:50
Israel police car (Illustrative) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel police car (Illustrative)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Five Israelis have been arrested on suspicion of having carried out an international fraud operation in which dozens of investors from Israel and abroad were defrauded of approximately NIS 120 million, Israel Police reported on Monday morning.

The arrests were the result of a year-long undercover investigation carried out by the National Fraud Investigation Unit in collaboration with the Official Receiver's department at the Justice Ministry, the Tel Aviv Tax Authority and the Israel Money Laundering and Terror Financing Prohibition Authority.

Alleged evidence collected during the investigation included evidence of money laundering offenses, tax offenses, false registration of corporate documentation, offenses under VAT law, insolvency law and obstruction of justice.

On Monday morning, police officers from the National Fraud Investigation Unit raided the homes of the five suspects and arrested them, seizing relevant findings for the investigation.

The investigation material so far shows that the suspects created a false presentation which they then showed to investors, regarding "innovative and groundbreaking technology," which they promised was in the final stages of development, with potential for sales and large profit.

‘IT CAN be off-putting and cumbersome to be asked for money in various social settings, even if it is for an objectively good cause.’ (credit: PXHERE)‘IT CAN be off-putting and cumbersome to be asked for money in various social settings, even if it is for an objectively good cause.’ (credit: PXHERE)

The suspects then transferred the investors' money to various bank accounts through several false fronts in Israel and abroad,  laundered the money and used it for their personal needs.

According to Hebrew media reports, one of the suspects is the son of a former IDF Chief of Staff.

This is a developing story.



