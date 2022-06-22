The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Almog: We need to unite in order to guarantee our existence

Doron Almog: "We need to guarantee that this state, this only Jewish state, will not only survive and prevail against [foreign, military] threats, but also a split society."

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 22, 2022 13:38
Doron Almog, head of the Prime Minister's Office directorate for economic and community development of the Negev Bedouin, during a discussion regarding a bill regulating the bedouin settlements, December 23, 2013. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Doron Almog, head of the Prime Minister's Office directorate for economic and community development of the Negev Bedouin, during a discussion regarding a bill regulating the bedouin settlements, December 23, 2013.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Incoming Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog spoke in an Israeli-American podcast about his upcoming role. In an exclusive interview, Almog sat down with powerbroker oleh (new immigrant) Justin Hayet on his podcast, Thirty-Six.

Almog spoke about the two commitments, or "lives" as he calls them, that defined his professional and personal life. One is the army; the other is being an active advocate for the disabled in Israel through his establishment of the ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran organization in honor of his son. He ends by pondering his vision for his next "life" as the next chairman of the Jewish Agency with the accompanying commitment to building Jewish unity.

"My life is dedicated to the disabled like my son Eran, and maybe now I am taking [on] a 'third commitment' – to strengthen the Jewish people by becoming chairman of the Jewish Agency," he said, adding that he is "starting another Jewish journey to unite our people and to always remember that we have one Jewish state, like our parents said.

"We need to guarantee that this state, this only Jewish state, will not only survive and prevail against a threat from Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, missiles, [foreign] military, attacks and war, but also a split society."

"We need to guarantee that this state, this only Jewish state, will not only survive and prevail against a threat from Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, missiles, [foreign] military, attacks and war, but also a split society."

Doron Almog

Almog told Hayet that "we need to unite our people and we do not have the privilege to lose one segment [of it]. We need to unite all of us: The Orthodox, Conservative, Reform, traditional, secular – [all] together: to be united, one people – a strong people – in order to guarantee our existence by this unity."

The Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)The Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

His interview will be released tomorrow on Apple podcasts and Spotify (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thirty-six/id1595118172)

Almog was selected as the new chairman of the Jewish Agency last week after the 93-year-old organization went a year without a permanent leader. Yaakov Hagoel was serving as acting chairman after Isaac Herzog left to become Israel's current president. 

The 71-year-old retired IDF general is the founder and chairman of ADI Negev Nahalat Eran Rehabilitation Village (formerly ALEH Negev Nahalat Eran), which provides residential, medical and social services to the disabled. He previously served as head of the IDF’s Southern Command, and was in charge of securing the border with the Gaza Strip.

In 2005, Almog landed in London but was warned not to deplane after Israel learned that British police were waiting to arrest him based on a warrant issued over his previous command of IDF troops in the Gaza Strip. He stayed on the plane and returned to Israel. The village he founded was named in memory of his late son, Eran. 



Tags Jewish Agency jewish against israel podcast
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Long COVID may be behind mysterious child hepatitis - study

Hepatitis A virus (HVA) causes acute inflammation of the liver and is the most common of all forms of viral hepatitis
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

New rapid test measures immunity to COVID-19

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by