The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel, Boeing sign deal to defend aircraft industry from cyberattacks

The announcement comes shortly after Israel and the US Department of Homeland Security had announced that they were initiating a joint cyber program.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JULY 4, 2022 18:59

Updated: JULY 4, 2022 20:09
An IAI cargo Boeing 777 flies over Tel Aviv during a flyover by IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries) planes on Israel's Independence Day, which marks the 73rd anniversary of the creation of the state, Israel April 15, 2021. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
An IAI cargo Boeing 777 flies over Tel Aviv during a flyover by IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries) planes on Israel's Independence Day, which marks the 73rd anniversary of the creation of the state, Israel April 15, 2021.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

US defense giant Boeing and Israel have signed a deal to cooperate on a wide basis for providing security to the aircraft industry from cyberattacks.

“The civilian aircraft sector could be characterized by its many technological developments which create new complexities and cyber challenges,” Boeing and the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) said in a statement.

“These developments require advance preparations for proper cyber defenses,” the INCD said, citing the new deal with Boeing as one large piece of a broader strategy in this area.

“These developments require advance preparations for proper cyberdefenses.”

Boeing and INCD

INCD director Gaby Portnoy signed on behalf of Israel, while Boeing Israel president and former IAF commander Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Ido Nehushtan and Boeing vice president for managing cyber systems Brian Connolly signed on behalf of the US defense company.

Former IAF commander Ido Nehushtan is seen addressing The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference in Herzliya on December 12, 2021. (credit: FLASH90, MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/POOL) Former IAF commander Ido Nehushtan is seen addressing The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference in Herzliya on December 12, 2021. (credit: FLASH90, MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/POOL)

Viewed as the third-largest defense exporter in the world and the largest in the US, Being has clients in more than 150 countries relating to helicopters, aircraft and space technology.

Touching on the full range

The deal is not restricted to providing one cyber service, but rather touches on the full range of sharing cyber intelligence, identifying threats in advance, working jointly to prepare for those specific threats, mitigating the potential harm they present and working on a variety of cyberdefense solutions for civilian airports.

INCD chief technology officer Tomer Goren said: “The agreement is a product of a continuous dialogue which increased trust between the sides, which is critical for partnering in the cyber aircraft arena. The agreement will facilitate a deeper understanding of the cyber dangers to aircraft and will contribute to civilian airport security as the business area rises out of the coronavirus crisis.”

Goren said he hoped other major defense companies and possibly other countries would join the collective airports cyberdefense effort, with the INCD statement later also mentioning Airbus.

The announcement comes shortly after Israel and the US Department of Homeland Security announced they were initiating a joint cyber program for specifically increasing the resilience of cyberdefense infrastructure.

In recent months, there also have been significant discussions about Israel and moderate Sunni Arab states in the Middle East working together on a range of security issues, from cyber to joint early warning systems and joint anti-missile defense.

As early as late 2020, former INCD director Yigal Unna had revealed exclusively to The Jerusalem Post that the UAE was in a select group with the US and Singapore in terms of the depth of cyber cooperation between the countries. 



Tags security Boeing cyber security Airport aircraft Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
4

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables
5

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by