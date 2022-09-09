The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'You can't fight terrorism if you don't dry up the financial swamp'

Shurat HaDin president addresses the Jerusalem Post Conference

By LIOR NOVIK
Published: SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 00:13
Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, founder and president of Shurat HaDin (photo credit: SHURAT HADIN)
Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, founder and president of Shurat HaDin
(photo credit: SHURAT HADIN)

Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, founder and president of Shurat HaDin, will be among the distinguished speakers at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, on September 12.

Shurat Hadin is a Tel-Aviv based civil rights group that conducts a legal-economic struggle against terrorist organizations and countries that oppose the existence of the State of Israel. The group utilizes lawsuits and legal actions in courts in Israel and around the world, including international tribunals, against terrorist entities and regimes that finance terrorism or those through which terrorist funds are transferred. Additionally, they target countries that call for the delegitimization of the Jewish people and the Jewish state and those who promotes academic and financial boycotts against it.

The founder of the organization and its head, attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, was the "legal execution arm of the Mossad", which worked in cooperation with the legendary Israeli spymaster Meir Dagan, who founded a secret unit in the Mossad called "Harpoon", to fight terrorist financing.

As part of its activity in Shurat Hadin, Darshan-Leitner embarked on transcontinental wars against the largest financial institutions in the world: American, European, Islamic, Chinese and Lebanese banks. The legal battles took place in the federal courts in New York against batteries of lawyers from the most prestigious and connected offices in the USA. Some of these battles ended in billions of dollars in awards and settlements, some of which she still manages to this day.

The panel at the Jerusalem Post conference, in which Darshan-Leitner will participate is called “The Price of Terror”. Also at the panel will be Stuart Force, Father of the late Taylor Force. Taylor was an American student and West Point graduate who was murdered in 2016 by a Palestinian terrorist while he was visiting Israel. It is in his name that the famous American legislation, the Taylor Force Act was enacted, and it aims to offset the funds that the Palestinian Authority transfers to terrorists from American foreign aid grants.

"You can't fight terrorism if you don't dry up the financial swamp," says Darshan-Leitner, "Our goal is to stop the flow of funds by means of a choke hold on the oxygen pipes through which they are transferred. We file lawsuits to seize assets, and stop money transfers to terrorist organizations with the goal of financially collapsing them”.

Darshan-Leitner emphasizes that her organization also represents lawsuits against countries that support terrorism such as Iran, Syria and North Korea alongside civil actions against extremist groups and businesses: "The idea is to relentlessly fight terrorism in the economic arena which provides the fuel for the hate and violence and stop it at its source.”

The Conference, celebrating the Post’s 90th anniversary, will feature dynamic statesmen, business leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists, influential cultural figures and opinion leaders from around the world.



Tags Terrorism law shurat hadin counterterrorism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by