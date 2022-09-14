The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ex-Shin Bet cyber chief: Israeli cyber authority must be reconstructed

Former Shin Bet chief warned that there is no reason that the civilian sector cannot have more serious cyber protections the way that the military and the police provide them physical protections.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 16:49
Former Shin Bet cyber chief Erez Kreiner said on Wednesday that 10 years after being established, Israel’s cyber authority needs to be carefully evaluated and reconstructed so that cyber defense is not neglected.

Speaking at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) conference in Herzliya, he said that the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) falls far short of what is needed both conceptually and practically by a democracy like Israel in order to properly defend the private sector and the public as a group of individuals.

In fairness, Kreiner said that almost all countries are currently very neglectful about protecting anything in the digital sphere beyond a limited list of critical infrastructure.

At best, he said some countries have only recently started to create some mechanisms for vague national cyber defense lines, while still failing to defend the private sector.

Kreiner warns that Israel's cyber defense should not be ignored

Female IDF soldier in the J6/C4I Cyber Defense Directorate. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Female IDF soldier in the J6/C4I Cyber Defense Directorate. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The former Shin Bet chief warned that there is no reason that the civilian sector cannot have more serious cyber protections the way that the military and the police provide them physical protections.

He said the failure to address these cyber security defense gaps has led both organized criminals and terror groups to escalate their cyber activities and attacks.

Kreiner warned that terror groups have only started to exploit this unguarded arena and that things could get a lot worse when terrorists dive deeper into these vulnerabilities.

When Kreiner said that there needed to be a body to handle these issues and was presented with the fact that Israel already has the INCD, he responded that the organization, as it is constituted, for now, is not close to being able to do everything that is needed.

Versions of the INCD have existed for around 10 years with it growing and morphing into different roles from 2016-2018 under Buky Carmeli and again from 2018-early 2022 under Yigal Unna.

Current INCD chief Gaby Portnoy was asked by former prime minister Naftali Bennett to focus much more on building international cooperation, though his predecessors had invested some of their time in this as well.



