Kiryat Gat 9th grader outnumbered and gang beaten by several teens

A 9th-grade student was violently attacked in the Rogozin High school in Kiryat Gat on Wednesday. In a video of the incident, the girl was seen laying on the floor, and a group of teens kicked and punched her repeatedly while cursing her.

Israel Police opened an investigation into the incident after the video circulated.

Police added that, after further investigation, it found that another girl who was attacked by the same group was found.

The incident did not happen on school grounds and took place after school hours. The female students who were recorded beating the girl are most likely from a school outside of Kiryat Gat, allegedly from a boarding school in Be'er Sheva, according to N12.

Police are looking into the theory that the attackers did not actually attend the school and arrived towards the end of the school day to find students.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

קריית גת , בית ספר רוגוזין קטטה המונית בגלל תלמיד ☹☹☹☹ pic.twitter.com/ZazyGMACh0 — israel lives matter (@Skay53867153) September 15, 2022

Rogozin principal addresses student body

The principal of the school, Tzipi Ben Tulila, sent a letter to the students and their parents, in which she detailed the events that happened on Wednesday.

According to her, two out-of-town girls tried to enter the school grounds and were refused by security guards, after the police were called to the scene, the officers talked with the girls and let them go.

"After the police officers left, the girls waited for our two students and together with other boys and girls from outside the city, they beat them. The incident happened outside the school and after school hours. We are committed and working to keep all the school's students safe and are cooperating with the police," Ben Tulila said.