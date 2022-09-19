The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Pakistan, Indonesia delegations in Israel for secret talks - report

The Pakistani delegation is scheduled to meet with President Isaac Herzog later this week, according to a report.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 22:19
Supporters of religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) carry flags and signs in support of Palestinian people to condemn the diplomatic agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, during a protest in Karachi, Pakistan August 16, 2020
Supporters of religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) carry flags and signs in support of Palestinian people to condemn the diplomatic agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, during a protest in Karachi, Pakistan August 16, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)

Diplomatic delegations from Pakistan and Indonesia are both in Israel for secret visits this week, Israeli-based i24NEWS reported on Monday.

Pakistani delegation to meet with Isaac Herzog

The Pakistani delegation is headed by Pakistani-American Nasim Ashra, a former minister of state in former prime minister Imran Khan's government.

During their visit to Israel, the Pakistani delegation was given tours across Israel. They are also scheduled to meet with President Isaac Herzog later this week, the report added.

The report further notes that the delegation includes a Karachi-based journalist. In June, Pakistani journalist Ahmed Quraishi was fired from his show on Pakistan's state television for visiting Israel a month prior.

Secret Indonesian delegation headed by 'senior official'

The Indonesian delegation in Israel is headed by a "senior official." Reports of a diplomatic presence of the two most populous Muslim nations in the world in Israel come amid recent warming of ties between Israel and Indonesia.

A recent series of meetings, statements and reports in the last few months of 2021 indicate that Israel and Indonesia have grown closer, with cooperation in trade and tourism prevalent.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also raised the possibility of Indonesia normalizing its diplomatic relations with Israel in meetings with officials in Jakarta in December.



Tags Israel United States pakistan asia indonesia normalization
