Israel adopts 'self-BDS'? EU deal would force artists to avoid West Bank

Like all EU programs, Creative Europe will not apply to Judea and Samaria, as well as areas under Israeli sovereignty that the EU does not recognize, such as eastern Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 16:49

Updated: SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 17:29
VIEW OF Silwan: New program for east Jerusalem worker integration. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
VIEW OF Silwan: New program for east Jerusalem worker integration.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The government is expected to approve an agreement with the EU that would, in effect, force Israeli artists and institutions participating in the program to boycott Judea and Samaria.

The program in question, Creative Europe, in which the EU provides grants to cultural projects and institutions, is expected to be brought before the cabinet next Thursday.

The total budget for Creative Europe is 2 billion Euros; Israel plans to contribute NIS 33 million (9.6 million Euros) and the Culture Ministry expects Israeli culture will get back far more than that.

However, like all EU programs, Creative Europe will not apply to Judea and Samaria, as well as areas under Israeli sovereignty that the EU does not recognize, such as eastern Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.

"This is a real self-BDS."

Prof. Eugene Kontorovich

Israel endorses self-BDS?

"This is a real self-BDS," Prof. Eugene Kontorovich, head of the international law department at the Kohelet Policy Forum said. "We are encouraging artists to sign up for a deal where they will be breaking the Boycott Law."

Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper speeks to the Israeli Olympic delegation competing at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo during a ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on June 23, 2021 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper speeks to the Israeli Olympic delegation competing at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo during a ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on June 23, 2021 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Israeli law states that boycotts based on geographic location, such as in the West Bank, are grounds for civil lawsuits.

Kontorovich said that "artists getting grants just won't want to be bothered and will steer far clear of the Green Line, [creating] a huge and immeasurable chilling effect."

Last time the Creative Europe program was brought before the Israeli government for a vote, then-culture minister Miri Regev blocked it because it excluded Judea and Samaria.

Regev, now a Likud MK, lamented on Tuesday: "Israel will pay NIS 33 million to exclude Israelis. The agreement sat on my table for years and I refused to sign it. [Culture Minister Hili] Tropper surrendered; Tropper is weak. Shame!"

The Culture Ministry argued that, "like in previous European programs, the agreement is relevant only to European funding that comes from the program...The agreement does not prevent cultural institutions or artists who receive grants from the program to be active in Judea and Samaria and the Golan Heights as long as it is not funded in the framework of the program."

However, Creative Europe differentiates between audiences, such that if Habima, the national theater in Tel Aviv, receives a grant, it would not be able to perform in Gilo or Ariel for the duration of the grant.

Kontorovich explained that "the government's argument is that [artists] just can't do the funded project across the Green Line, but if the funded project is the institution itself, or a play that they are performing, it becomes inseparable."

Israel-Europe cooperation programs

Israel rejoined the 95.5 bn. Euro Horizon Europe program last year, which invests in scientific research and also excludes east Jerusalem, the Golan Heights and the West Bank. While there was a case in which a Tel Aviv University geologist had to return a grant to the EU because he used a soil sample in Samaria, the ramifications of Israel joining the Horizon program agreement have mostly been to exclude Ariel University, which the government offered alternative grants.

In its response to questions about the Creative Europe, the Culture Ministry said that it is using the same workarounds that were used with Horizon.

The agreement "includes a clear statement that this is not meant to harm Israel's principled stance about the status of the areas that entered under Israeli governance after June 5, 1967...The government instructed the Culture and Sport Ministry to form a system of support for cultural institutions who do not qualify for international grants because of their geographic location, similar to Horizon," the ministry stated.



