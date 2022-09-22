Ukrainian ambassador bashes Liberman for not denouncing Russia

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Kornichuk lashed out at Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman following what he called his "neutrality" regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine during an interview with Newsru on Wednesday.

Following Lieberman's interview about the war, in which he did not directly condemn Russian actions in Ukraine, Kornichuk said that "it is unthinkable that Liberman would not strongly condemn the attacking side."

"Ukraine was dragged by Russia into this bloody war and our citizens are paying a very heavy price every single day," The ambassador said in a statement on Wednesday. "I am shocked by Mr. Lieberman's indifference towards the crimes that the Ukrainian people have experienced at the hands of the Russians."

When asked about his position on the war in Ukraine, Liberman said that "we have a large Jewish community in Russia and a large Jewish community in Ukraine. Israel also has a large community of immigrants both from Ukraine and Russia. Before the start of the war, we had fairly normal relations with both countries."

Liberman further explained that Israel provided maximum humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, although not all forms of assistance can be made public. "We provide the widest possible assistance through various foundations and Jewish organizations, even opening a field hospital."

Regarding the acceptance of Ukranian refugees, Liberman stated that there are about 15,000 in Israel, for whom the state provides healthcare services, and tries to help with employment while in Israel.

"Our people have been through a lot. At the start of World War II, no one wanted to accept Jewish refugees. Therefore, we insisted on accepting refugees while the war was going on. Moreover, I demanded that Lapid not expel them from the country while the war is going on." Liberman said.

"We try to take a very balanced line and do everything we can afford in terms of humanitarian assistance. And, of course, we understand that Israel is not a world power - we are not the United States, not Russia, not China. And we try to act accordingly."

Liberman further stated that "I am not for Russia, I am not for Ukraine, I am for Israel," the comment that most likely triggered the harsh response from the Ukrainian ambassador.

"If you represent Israel, Mr. Lieberman, as you insisted in the interview, then you should understand what a significant danger comes from Russia," Kornichuk said in response.

"If you stand for Israel - you should do everything you can to help the rest of the democratic world and stop the Kremlin, before it is too late for all of us."