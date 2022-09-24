The Israeli singer of Iranian descent, Rita Yahan-Farouz, came in support of the recent protests in Iran in an interview with the website "Iran International" on Thursday.

Rita, who is of Iranian descent, spoke in Farsi and stated her support for the recent protest wave following the brutal killing of Mahsa Amini.

"Dear Iranians, I, Rita Yahan-Faruz, am standing with you the Iranians today, and especially with my dear sisters the brave women of Iran," she said. "Women are standing these days heroically for freedom in front of bullets. All women in the world are Mahsa Amini today."

The cause of the protests

Amini was arrested by the Iranian morality police for incorrectly wearing a hijab, and for “justification and education" about it. During the arrest, she was beaten to death by the Revolutionary guard.

Her death sparked up a wave of protests, including the burning of hijabs and the pictures of Iranian leaders.

At the Univesity of Tehran, dozens of students had protested chanting: "Woman, Life, Liberty". Many Iranian women also uploaded videos of themselves cutting their hair and burning hijabs to social media in solidarity with Amini.

According to Islamic law in Iran, women must wear a hijab, with the penalty for violating the rule could be punished with up to two months in jail, or a fine of up to half a million Rial, equivalent to around $12.