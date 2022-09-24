The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel's population just shy of 10 million - report

The report predicts that Israel's population will reach 10,000,000 people in 2024.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 05:02
Israelis are seen walking along Ben-Yehuda Street in Jerusalem in the lead-up to Hanukkah, wearing masks in accordance with coronavirus restrictions, on December 6, 2020. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis are seen walking along Ben-Yehuda Street in Jerusalem in the lead-up to Hanukkah, wearing masks in accordance with coronavirus restrictions, on December 6, 2020.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

In the annual report on New Year's Eve, the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics published its population report.

According to the report, which was published this week, the Israeli population stands at 9,593,000. 7,069,000 are Jewish (74% of the population), 2,026,000 are Arab (21% of the population), and 498,000 people are neither (5% of the population).

The Israeli population grew by 187,000 people over the last year - a rise of 2%. 177,000 babies were born over the last year, while 53,000 people have passed away, of which 4,400 of them were by COVID-19. In addition, 63,000 people immigrated to Israel, of which 59,000 of them are olim

The report predicts that Israel's population will reach 10,000,000 people in 2024, 15,000,000 in 2048 and 20,000,000 in 2065. It should be noted that the report does not include foreigners. 

About The Central Bureau of Statistics

The Central Bureau of Statistics is part of the prime minister's office and is in charge of gathering and publishing statistical analysis in Israel. The current head of the Bureau is Prof. Danny Pfeffermann.

New children olim from France departing the airplane in Israel (credit: NOGA MALSA)

The Bureau is currently gathering data for the upcoming census, which was originally scheduled to be done by 2021 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



