Israel's population just shy of 10 million - report

In the annual report on New Year's Eve, the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics published its population report.

According to the report, which was published this week, the Israeli population stands at 9,593,000. 7,069,000 are Jewish (74% of the population), 2,026,000 are Arab (21% of the population), and 498,000 people are neither (5% of the population).

The Israeli population grew by 187,000 people over the last year - a rise of 2%. 177,000 babies were born over the last year, while 53,000 people have passed away, of which 4,400 of them were by COVID-19. In addition, 63,000 people immigrated to Israel, of which 59,000 of them are olim.

The report predicts that Israel's population will reach 10,000,000 people in 2024

About The Central Bureau of Statistics

, 15,000,000 in 2048 and 20,000,000 in 2065. It should be noted that the report does not include foreigners.

The Central Bureau of Statistics is part of the prime minister's office and is in charge of gathering and publishing statistical analysis in Israel. The current head of the Bureau is Prof. Danny Pfeffermann.

The Bureau is currently gathering data for the upcoming census, which was originally scheduled to be done by 2021 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.