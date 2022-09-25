Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum responded sharply to a warning issued by the Shin Bet head Ronen Bar a few hours before the start of Rosh Hashanah, Hebrew media reported on Sunday.

Bar warned Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar the night before when the Shin Bet head emphasized that the Palestinian leader must consider his steps and choose whether he is interested in the rehabilitation of Gaza.

"The threats made by Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar against the leader Yahya Sinwar are not new," Barhoum sharply responded to the Shin Bet chief's warning. "They do not frighten our Palestinian people or the resistance leadership."

Barhum added that "the threats of Shin Bet head reflect the political, security and military distress which the leaders of the occupation suffer from, due to the new equation that the resistance in Gaza has set for them."

"The threats of Shin Bet head reflect the political, security and military distress which the leaders of the occupation suffer from, due to the new equation that the resistance in Gaza has set for them." Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum

Recent incidents with Hamas terrorists

It was reported last Friday that the IDF solved a series of shooting attacks in the West Bank and arrested several Palestinians that belonged to a cell by Hamas.

The IDF and Shin Bet arrested a number of Palestinians belonging to a cell directed by Hamas (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

After another recent arrest last Monday, a group of Hamas-affiliated suspects in the West Bank were interrogated by the Shin Bet and the IDF.