The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Shin Bet attempt to locate additional suspects in foiled train attack

After an obstacle was removed from railway tracks in the north, a suspect was arrested and released as security forces are trying to find additional suspects involved in the planning of the attack.

By WALLA!
Published: SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 19:31
The first ride of the train between Jerusalem and Modi'in, at Yitzhak Navon train station in Jerusalem on March 31, 2022 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The first ride of the train between Jerusalem and Modi'in, at Yitzhak Navon train station in Jerusalem on March 31, 2022
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

A catastrophic event was averted on Monday night after an obstacle placed on railway tracks between Akko and Carmiel was found.

There were no casualties and no damage was caused in the incident. An Israeli Arab in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of the act but was later released on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing Shin Bet investigation, attempts are being made to locate additional suspects involved in the planning of the attack. according to reports, the suspect who was arrested took advantage of the shutdown of the tracks due to the holidays and placed an improvised object to cause the train to derail on its route at the end of the holiday.

"An attempt to damage the railroad is a very serious incident and accordingly the law treats it with great severity," former Police Assistant-Chief Shahar Ayalon, who also served as fire and rescue commissioner and Israel Railways CEO told Walla.

"An attempt to damage the railroad is a very serious incident and accordingly the law treats it with great severity."

Former Police Assistant-Chief Shahar Ayalon

"It must be remembered that there are hundreds of passengers on the train At any given moment, any safety or security incident may turn into a mass disaster in a moment. There is also a built-in problem of rescue due to a significant challenge in accessing the railway."

Not the first attempt to derail a train

According to Ayalon, there have already been attempts in the past to place an obstacle or dismantle tracks to take the train off the track.

"These attempts were discovered by the railway's security unit, this is a unit that specializes in track security, patrols along the tracks all the time and periodically finds obstacles of a similar type to the one found during this incident."

Also, the train has additional means to detect an obstacle that has been placed on the tracks, but I will not go into detail for obvious reasons." The investigation of the suspect is done in conjunction with the Shin Bet, and a gag order has been issued on the rest of its details.



Tags Israel Shin Bet train investigation Attack
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
5

Russia will lose the war against Ukraine. Here's why - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, at the Kremlin on Tuesday.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by