The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel police catch catfishing gang that robs men after luring them with sex

Police were able to trace the identity of the young woman involved as well as the identities of three other suspects as the investigation progressed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 14:07

Updated: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 14:34
Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Israel Police uncovered a "catfishing" gang in Ashkelon where men would be lured via social media into sexual encounters with a young woman, during which the suspects threatened and robbed them, and would purchase items in their name. On Wednesday, police arrested all four suspects – three men and the young woman – who were involved.

The Ashkelon police have been investigating the incident after receiving a number of complaints from men, where they noticed a similar pattern where some men received sexual messages from a young woman on social media and were invited to her home in Ashkelon.

Upon their arrival, the men were attacked by a number of suspects who threatened them and stole their mobile devices, identity information and credit cards. Items worth tens of thousands of shekels were bought in the victims' names, which include mobile devices and even a car.

Police were able to trace the identity of the young woman as well as the identities of three other suspects as the investigation progressed.

What did the investigation reveal?

The investigation revealed that the suspects rented an apartment in the city for the young woman, from where she used a fictitious profile created for her in order to "hunt and entice" men to come and have a sexual encounter with her, as the police spokesperson described.

PEOPLE IN Ashkelon stroll on the promenade on Monday, soon after a ceasefire was declared between Israel and Islamic Jihad (credit: FLASH90) PEOPLE IN Ashkelon stroll on the promenade on Monday, soon after a ceasefire was declared between Israel and Islamic Jihad (credit: FLASH90)

Police arrested the suspects while they allegedly tried to escape in a taxi in the central area of the city.

They were brought for questioning on suspicion of robbery, extortion by threats and illegal use of debit cards, and will be brought before an Ashkelon court on Thursday with a request to extend their detention.



Tags Ashkelon Israel Police crime Theft
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
4

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
5

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by