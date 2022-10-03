Irina Nevzlin, Kobi Oz and Aliza Bloch to receive the Mofet Gesher Award

The Gesher organization has announced the recipients of the “Mofet Gesher” award, for their work promoting unity and connection of the Israeli society to the Jewish world.

This year’s recipients are the chairwoman of Anu - The Museum of the Jewish People, Irina Nevzlin; Creator, singer, composer, and playwright Kobi Oz and the Mayor of Beit Shemesh, Dr. Aliza Bloch.

According to a press release announcing the award, it is explained that the Mofet Gesher award will be given to these three individuals “in light of their work for the unity and connection of Israeli society and the promotion of connectivity between Israelis and the Jewish world."

The recipients will receive a special token on behalf of the organization from President Isaac Herzog and the founder and president of Gesher Rabbi Danny Tropper.

The award ceremony will take place as part of the gala event in honor of Gesher’s 50th-anniversary celebrations, which will be held on October 19 at Expo Tel Aviv.

Gesher has been active in the past 50 years in the field of promoting unity and dialogue between different sectors of Israeli society.

Gesher promoting connections between Israelis and Diaspora Jews

In recent years, Gesher has slowly become one of the main Israeli organizations promoting connections between Israelis and Diaspora Jews.

Senior officials are expected to participate such as former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Culture and Sports Minister Hili Tropper, chairwoman of Gesher, former Israel Prison Service commissioner Orit Adato and Gesher’s CEO Ilan Geal-Dor.

The organization's 50th-anniversary celebrations will also continue the day after the gala, at the Gesher’s jubilee conference to be held at the Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem.

Many politicians are expected to participate in the conference such as Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Members of Knesset Nir Barkat, Matan Kahana, Moshe Arbel and Emilie Moati.

"We are privileged to honor great people in Israel who contribute in different ways to promoting connections in the Israeli society and between the Jewish people,” Geal-Dor said. “The three recipients of this award represent the different layers of the people of Israel, and testify to how in every field and in every form of action, it is possible to work for the unity of Israel and the strengthening of the relationship between the different parts of our nation."

"We would like to congratulate all of the Mofet Gesher award recipients,” said Gehser’s director of international affairs, JJ Sussman. “Each one of the recipients symbolizes the values of Gesher, in their own fields, which are: Breaking down barriers and stereotypes, while ceaselessly working to connect and strengthen the relationship between the different parts of our people."