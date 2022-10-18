The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ten days after deadly attack, security forces still looking for Shuafat terrorist

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of helping the terrorist.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: OCTOBER 18, 2022 13:38
PALESTINIAN YOUTHS clash with Israeli security forces in the Shuafat refugee camp in northern Jerusalem, this week. (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
PALESTINIAN YOUTHS clash with Israeli security forces in the Shuafat refugee camp in northern Jerusalem, this week.
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Ten days after Sgt. Noa Lazar was shot and killed while on duty at the Shuafat checkpoint, security forces are still looking for the east Jerusalem terrorist who carried out the attack.

Overnight, Israel Police as well as Shin Bet officers and Border Police troops arrested seven people suspected of helping the terrorist, 22-year-old Udai Tamimi.

In a statement, the police said the suspects, all residents of the Shuafat refugee camp and the nearby West Bank town of Anata, were relatives and acquaintances of Tamimi. During the search of the suspects’ homes, forces confiscated weapon parts as well as cartridges and vests.

During the operation, a violent riot broke out with local residents throwing stones and Molotov cocktails toward the forces who responded with riot dispersal methods.

Lazar, 18 years old from Bat Hefer, was killed after Tamimi from the Shuafat refugee camp opened fire on her and a group of security guards at point-blank range after casually exiting a car at the crossing.

Sgt. Noa Lazar. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT) Sgt. Noa Lazar. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

A 30-year-old security guard was in serious condition with bullet wounds to the head and underwent surgery following the attack. He remains sedated and ventilated in severe condition in the neurosurgery intensive care unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem in Jerusalem.

A third soldier was lightly injured in the attack.

Shuafat

Shuafat, the only Palestinian refugee camp that is within Jerusalem’s municipal boundaries is home to around 140,000 people-the majority of whom hold Jerusalem resident ID cards. Following the deadly attack, the military imposed a closure on the camp in an attempt to prevent Tamimi from fleeing to Jenin or Nablus-Palestinian cities considered safe havens for terrorists.

In support of Tamimi, numerous residents of the camp have shaved their heads in an attempt to confuse Israeli troops. Palestinian media reported that videos have been posted on social media showing young Palestinian men in the camp going to barbers to have their heads shaved.

Violent riots have also broken out across east Jerusalem neighborhoods and nearby West Bank villages and towns in support of Tamimi and the camp.

Though the closure has been eased since last week, troops continue to operate in the camp on a nightly basis and unmanned aerial vehicles as well as helicopters are being used to locate Tamimi. A police spokesperson told The Jerusalem Post that some 15 people have been arrested in connection to the attack, including family members and those suspected of assisting him.

The defense establishment has vowed to bring Tamimi to justice, with Defense Minister Gantz saying last week that security forces “will soon lay hands on the terrorist and on those who assisted him.”

According to a report in Haaretz, an initial police investigation into the deadly attack on October 8th found several failures in the conduct of the force at the checkpoint, including that troops at the scene first ran away instead of firing back on Tamimi.

In addition to Tamimi, security forces are continuing to search for the terrorists responsible for a drive-by shooting near the settlement of Shavei Shomron that claimed the life of St.-Sgt. Ido Baruch.

The terrorists fled in the direction of Nablus and the attack was claimed by the Lions’ Den militant group which is based in the West Bank city. Following the attack, the military imposed a closure on Nablus and nearby villages.

Though Gantz has claimed that the group only consists of 30 gunmen, Palestinians across the West Bank have shown solidarity with them.  Early Tuesday morning hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets in cities and refugee camps across the West Bank, including in Jenin and Shuafat, to show their support.

On Sunday, a coalition of Palestinian militants in Jenin called the “Jenin Brigade” said in a statement that they "will not leave the Lions' Den alone," adding that "the occupation's checkpoints around Jenin will not be safe" and that "we will stand with our brothers in Nablus even if we have to send fighters to Nablus to fight beside them."



Tags West Bank crime Terror Attack Lion's Den
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
4

Violence erupts in Jerusalem in most violent night in capital in years

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli border police officers in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 12, 2022.
5

Candace Owens defends Kanye West, says tweet about Jews wasn't antisemitic

Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by