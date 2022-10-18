Ten days after Sgt. Noa Lazar was shot and killed while on duty at the Shuafat checkpoint, security forces are still looking for the east Jerusalem terrorist who carried out the attack.

Overnight, Israel Police as well as Shin Bet officers and Border Police troops arrested seven people suspected of helping the terrorist, 22-year-old Udai Tamimi.

In a statement, the police said the suspects, all residents of the Shuafat refugee camp and the nearby West Bank town of Anata, were relatives and acquaintances of Tamimi. During the search of the suspects’ homes, forces confiscated weapon parts as well as cartridges and vests.

During the operation, a violent riot broke out with local residents throwing stones and Molotov cocktails toward the forces who responded with riot dispersal methods.

Lazar, 18 years old from Bat Hefer, was killed after Tamimi from the Shuafat refugee camp opened fire on her and a group of security guards at point-blank range after casually exiting a car at the crossing.

Sgt. Noa Lazar. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

A 30-year-old security guard was in serious condition with bullet wounds to the head and underwent surgery following the attack. He remains sedated and ventilated in severe condition in the neurosurgery intensive care unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem in Jerusalem.

A third soldier was lightly injured in the attack.

Shuafat

Shuafat, the only Palestinian refugee camp that is within Jerusalem’s municipal boundaries is home to around 140,000 people-the majority of whom hold Jerusalem resident ID cards. Following the deadly attack, the military imposed a closure on the camp in an attempt to prevent Tamimi from fleeing to Jenin or Nablus-Palestinian cities considered safe havens for terrorists.

In support of Tamimi, numerous residents of the camp have shaved their heads in an attempt to confuse Israeli troops. Palestinian media reported that videos have been posted on social media showing young Palestinian men in the camp going to barbers to have their heads shaved.

Violent riots have also broken out across east Jerusalem neighborhoods and nearby West Bank villages and towns in support of Tamimi and the camp.

Though the closure has been eased since last week, troops continue to operate in the camp on a nightly basis and unmanned aerial vehicles as well as helicopters are being used to locate Tamimi. A police spokesperson told The Jerusalem Post that some 15 people have been arrested in connection to the attack, including family members and those suspected of assisting him.

The defense establishment has vowed to bring Tamimi to justice, with Defense Minister Gantz saying last week that security forces “will soon lay hands on the terrorist and on those who assisted him.”

According to a report in Haaretz, an initial police investigation into the deadly attack on October 8th found several failures in the conduct of the force at the checkpoint, including that troops at the scene first ran away instead of firing back on Tamimi.

In addition to Tamimi, security forces are continuing to search for the terrorists responsible for a drive-by shooting near the settlement of Shavei Shomron that claimed the life of St.-Sgt. Ido Baruch.

The terrorists fled in the direction of Nablus and the attack was claimed by the Lions’ Den militant group which is based in the West Bank city. Following the attack, the military imposed a closure on Nablus and nearby villages.

Though Gantz has claimed that the group only consists of 30 gunmen, Palestinians across the West Bank have shown solidarity with them. Early Tuesday morning hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets in cities and refugee camps across the West Bank, including in Jenin and Shuafat, to show their support.

On Sunday, a coalition of Palestinian militants in Jenin called the “Jenin Brigade” said in a statement that they "will not leave the Lions' Den alone," adding that "the occupation's checkpoints around Jenin will not be safe" and that "we will stand with our brothers in Nablus even if we have to send fighters to Nablus to fight beside them."