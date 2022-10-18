Netanyahu kept Israeli in Russian prison for extra day for photo-op

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu left an Israeli being held in Russia in prison for an extra day to ensure that he could get a photo-op for his election campaign, according to a new episode of KAN 11's "Zman Emet" investigative program which will be broadcast on Tuesday night.

יפה יששכר, אמא של נעמה יששכר, נאלצה להמתין שש שעות בשלג מחוץ לבית הכלא במוסקבה עד שהבינה שבתה לא תצא. לאחר מכן התבררה לה הסיבה: נעמה נשארה עוד יממה בכלא הרוסי כדי שנתניהו יגיע להצטלם איתההסיפור המלא הערב בזמן אמת - אחרי החדשות בכאן 11 pic.twitter.com/GIznWkXlZy — כאן (@kann) October 18, 2022

Naama Issachar, an Israeli who was arrested in 2019 while flying through Moscow on allegations that she was carrying marijuana, had been pardoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin nearly a day before Netanyahu flew to Russia to bring her home.

Sources who were involved in the negotiations to bring her home, , including Daniel Kogan, the manager of the campaign to release Issachar, told Zman Emet that Russia decided to use her as a bargaining chip in order to demand the release of Russian hacker Alexei Burkov.

The sources added that Netanyahu's involvement in the negotiations actually worsened the matter, making Issachar seem extremely important to the Israeli government and encouraging the Russians to stick to their demand to have Burkov released.

The report added that then minister Ze'ev Elkin was warned by Russian officials that they would give Issachar a much harsher punishment than usual.

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara meet Naama Issachar and her mother Yaffa in Moscow on January 30. (credit: GPO)

Additionally, Issachar was forced to spend an extra day in prison, despite already receiving a pardon from Putin and Russian authorities telling her family to come and get her from the prison due to a request by Netanyahu to keep her there until he could arrive and get pictures for his election campaign.

At the time, Issachar's mother, Yafa, received a message from the chief rabbi of Russia telling her to come to the prison and pick up her daughter, but when she arrived she waited over six hours in the snow only to find out they wouldn't be releasing her daughter in the end until the next day, when Netanyahu arrived.