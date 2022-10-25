The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Star Wars cosplayers visit sick children at the hospital

Volunteers in their costumes, such as the volunteer with the Darth Vader voice-changing mask, brought joy to the children’s ward.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 25, 2022 04:37
Volunteers from the 501st Legion Star Wars fan club visit sick children at Meir Medical Center. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Volunteers from the 501st Legion Star Wars fan club visit sick children at Meir Medical Center.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Members of the "501st Legion" Star Wars fan club in Israel paid a visit to the children’s ward of the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba on Monday to visit sick children and bring a smile to their faces – all while donning their favorite Star Wars costumes.

Volunteers in their costumes, such as the volunteer with the Darth Vader voice-changing mask, brought joy to the children’s ward. The children were especially pleased to see that Dr. Neil Zagol, a doctor at the hospital, was dressed as a fighter pilot from the movie.

501st Legion Star Wars fan club 

With 15,000 members across 67 countries worldwide, the 501st Legion often sends volunteers to children facing various health conditions in the children's wards of various hospitals around the world. Israel’s branch opened roughly three years ago.

In May 2021 amid clashes between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, the 501st Legion held an event for children in a town seven kilometers from the Gaza border. Hosting over 80 children and their parents, it was organized by the official Israeli 501st outpost in cooperation with the Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum and the Jerusalem municipality. 

Great to be back! Today’s troop at Meir Hospital with Jedha Outpost of the Rebel legion. Thank you to the staff and medical teams for such a warm welcome,” the 501st Legion’s Israel chapter posted on Facebook.



Tags Israel children Star Wars
