Armed Bedouin assailants burst into a southern Israel high school last week in search of a student involved in feuds within the sector, N12 revealed on Tuesday evening.

The masked Bedouin youth entered the building shortly after school hours ended, witnesses told N12.

Other students and teachers at the school reportedly tried to protect the targeted teen, who was told to hide in a classroom until the police arrived.

Israel Police have thus far failed to arrest anyone in connection to the incident.

Victim scared for his life, not attending school

The victim is reluctant to file a police complaint due to threats on his life and has avoided going to school since the incident occurred. In response to N12's report, Israel Police noted that the student and his father refused to cooperate with police in their investigation.

"Despite that, Israel Police initiated an investigation on the matter and will gather testimonies from the teaching staff," the police's statement read.