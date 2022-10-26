The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Armed Bedouin gang enters southern Israel high school looking for student

The student and his father refused to cooperate with Israel Police due to threats on the teen's life, police told N12.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 26, 2022 02:20

Updated: OCTOBER 26, 2022 02:23
Israeli police officers clash with Bedouins during a protest against tree planting by the Jewish National Fund, outside the Bedouin village of al-Atrash in the Negev desert, southern Israel, January 13, 2022. (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
Israeli police officers clash with Bedouins during a protest against tree planting by the Jewish National Fund, outside the Bedouin village of al-Atrash in the Negev desert, southern Israel, January 13, 2022.
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Armed Bedouin assailants burst into a southern Israel high school last week in search of a student involved in feuds within the sector, N12 revealed on Tuesday evening.

The masked Bedouin youth entered the building shortly after school hours ended, witnesses told N12. 

Other students and teachers at the school reportedly tried to protect the targeted teen, who was told to hide in a classroom until the police arrived.

Israel Police have thus far failed to arrest anyone in connection to the incident.

Victim scared for his life, not attending school

The victim is reluctant to file a police complaint due to threats on his life and has avoided going to school since the incident occurred. In response to N12's report, Israel Police noted that the student and his father refused to cooperate with police in their investigation.

Israeli security forces on horses clash with Bedouins during protest against forestation at the Negev desert village of Sawe al-Atrash, southern Israel, January 13, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)Israeli security forces on horses clash with Bedouins during protest against forestation at the Negev desert village of Sawe al-Atrash, southern Israel, January 13, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

"Despite that, Israel Police initiated an investigation on the matter and will gather testimonies from the teaching staff," the police's statement read.



