'Happy Rabin murder day' sign hung on Israeli highway

A sign saying "Happy Rabin murder day" was hung on Sunday on a bridge near Netanya, as Israel commemorates the Yitzhak Rabin Memorial Day.

The sign was attached to the Bnei Dror Bridge, in the Sharon region.

גשר בני דרור הבוקר. שבוע טוב (וחג שמח, לחוגגים). pic.twitter.com/RVwViIjgcm — Ben Caspit בן כספית (@BenCaspit) November 6, 2022

The Rabin assassination is still a national trauma for many Israelis.

Recent elections saw the success of Itamar Ben-Gvir and his party. Just weeks before Rabin's assassination, Ben-Gvir appeared on television brandishing a Cadillac hood emblem that had been broken off of the hood of Rabin’s government car and declared, “We got to his car, and we’ll get to him too.”

The different narratives of the Yitzhak Rabin Memorial Day

Many on the Israeli left still hold a grudge against Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who they claim, contributed to the incitement prior to the murder.

In an interview a few weeks before his assassination, Yitzhak Rabin said he refused to meet with then-opposition leader Netanyahu, saying he does not believe him, and claimed he did not help to stop the incitement.

לפני 3 שנים שיתפנו את הסרטון הזה בפייסבוק. מאז צפו בו כמעט 2 מיליון ישראלים שנחשפו לסרטון הנדיר רק בזכות מעורבות הגולשים. אז לרגל יום השנה ה-23 לרצח ראש הממשלה יצחק רבין, אנו מפרסמים שוב את הקטע בו רבין מדבר על ההסתה נגדו ועל חלקו של נתניהו ביצירת האווירה, 3 ימים לפני שנרצח: pic.twitter.com/7BKigjBWtr — שלום עכשיו (@PeaceNowIL) October 21, 2018

However, for many on the Israeli right, the day has become a shaming day for the entire right-wing side of the political spectrum.

In 2016 Likud leader Netanyahu called the accusations of incitement by him prior to the murder, a "distortion of history," adding a clip from an interview months before the assassination where he says that Rabin is not a traitor and not an enemy and that we all are one people.

עצרות זיכרון היום או כמו שבמשפחת רבין קוראים לזה - הנזיפה השנתית בימנים ודתיים. — יהודה שלזינגר (@judash0) November 6, 2022

The official state ceremony will be held on Sunday, attended by President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Knesset Speaker MK Mickey Levy, High Court chief justice Esther Hayut and members of the Rabin family.

Eliav Bruer contributed to this article.