The Judea Military Court on Thursday convicted the last member of a five-person terror cell, Mahmoud Atuna, in connection with the murder of IDF Corporal Dvir Sorek on August 8, 2019.

Atuna was convicted of the full murder charge and not a lesser accomplice charge despite not being physically involved in the murder itself. He was also convicted of two attempted murder charges and other security crimes.

Rather, the court convicted Atuna of murder because of his central role in the planning and execution of the terror operation as well as his hand in recruiting one of the two persons who carried out the murder.

A sentencing hearing for Atuna is set to take place on November 27.

In May, the same court sentenced Hamas terrorist cell commander Ahmad al-atzafra to life in prison plus 25 years in connection with the murder.

The court also ordered him to pay NIS 1.5 million to Sorek's family.

IDF fighters map out the homes of the suspected killers of Dvir Sorek, checking if demolition is an option. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Indictment in 2019

IDF Prosecution filed an indictment in October 2019 against Atuna, al-Atzafra and three other Palestinians in connection with the murder.

The other Palestinians, all of who are affiliated with Hamas according to the indictment, are: Qasem al-atzafra and Nazir al-atzafra - the two who physically killed Sorek - as well as Yusef Zahur.

Nzair was previously convicted and sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years, while Qasem was convicted and sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years.

Zahur was convicted of both the murder and other security crimes and sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years.

The August 8 stabbing attack occurred against Sorek near Migdal Oz.