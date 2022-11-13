The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Three new F-35 fighter jets land in Israel

The fighter jets will join the 140 Squadron (Golden Eagle) and begin taking part in operational activities in the coming weeks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2022 22:04
F-35's arrive in Israel after being purchased from Lockheed Martin, November 13, 2022 (photo credit: LOCKHEED MARTIN)
F-35's arrive in Israel after being purchased from Lockheed Martin, November 13, 2022
(photo credit: LOCKHEED MARTIN)

Three new F-35 fighter jets were delivered by Lockheed Martin to Israel on Sunday, joining the 33 already based in the country.

The fighter jets will join the 140 Squadron (Golden Eagle) and begin taking part in operational activities in the coming weeks.

Israel was the first country to purchase the F-35 as part of a foreign military sale with the US in October 2010.

The aircraft became operational in the Israeli Air Force in December 2017 and have been in full operational service since.

Israeli F-35's escorted two American B-52 bombers for first time

F-35's arrive in Israel after being purchased from Lockheed Martin, November 13, 2022 (credit: LOCKHEED MARTIN) F-35's arrive in Israel after being purchased from Lockheed Martin, November 13, 2022 (credit: LOCKHEED MARTIN)

Last week, two Israeli Air Force (IAF) 'Adir' F-35 fighter jets escorted two American B-52 bombers above Israeli airspace on their way back from the Persian Gulf, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Thursday.

The flyover was carried out as part of 'increasing cooperation' between the Israeli and US militaries, the spokesperson's unit added.

This marked the first time US jets were accompanied by Israel's fleet of F-35s, with such escorts usually carried out using 'Sufa' F-16s.



Tags Israel Israeli Air Force F-35 Lockheed
