Gantz speaks with Ukrainian counterpart on last day in office

On his final day in office, Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov.

“Had a fruitful conversation with my colleague @gantzbe. We discussed priority issues of bilateral cooperation in the defense domain and the benefits of democracy,” Reznikov tweeted. “I wish @gantzbe every success in further important endeavors in the Parliament.”

A spokesperson at the Defense Ministry confirmed the call, telling The Jerusalem Post that the short phone call between the two officials on Monday was a positive discussion.

The call comes days after Ukraine on Friday voted against Israel in the United Nations in a resolution to request the International Court of Justice to urgently weigh in on the Israel-Palestinian conflict, a move that Israel has blasted and said was “extremely disappointing.”

“Supporting anti-Israeli initiatives in the UN doesn’t help to build trust between the countries," said Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky.

Kyiv has repeatedly requested military aid from Israel since Russia invaded the country in February and continues to be battered by Russian missile strikes and attacks by Iranian-made drones supplied to Moscow.

What did Gantz say about supplying Ukraine with air defense systems?

Last week Gantz told reporters that Israel does not have the production capabilities to supply Ukraine with air defense systems.

“It is clear that even if it decided that we change our policy, it is impossible to empty our supply of air defense systems,” Gantz told reporters. “We are checking every day what can be done and how we can expand our aid, but we must not forget that NATO stands behind Ukraine.”

Though Gantz has repeatedly said that Israel won’t be able to provide air defense systems due to “limitations” and “a variety of operational considerations,” there are a number of non-lethal systems that can be provided.

Israel has sent over humanitarian aid as well as medical equipment but refuses to send over any weaponry that can be deemed as lethal weaponry, including air defense systems. Israel is also reported by foreign media to be helping with intelligence and has offered to help in developing early-warning systems.

Defense sources have said that Israel looks at what can be provided on a daily basis.

Last week Israeli-made Gaia Amir MRAP was seen in the Kherson region of Ukraine which was recently liberated from Russia.

The Gaia Amir MRAP, based on a commercial Ford F550 chassis with independent suspension, is a multi-purpose 4×4 mine-protected armored vehicle that can carry up to 12 people. The vehicle is designed to be used for reconnaissance, transportation of the wounded and the supplying of logistics.

"To make today even more notable - for the first time ever Ukrainian forces were spotted using Israeli-made military vehicles! Here we see an Israeli GAIA Amir MRAP, currently deployed in #Kherson Oblast," the Twitter account "Ukraine Weapons Tracker" said on Friday.

Israel’s Defense Ministry had no comment, but a senior official told Axios that no permission was given to sell or transfer the vehicle to Ukraine making it likely that a European country that bought the vehicle sent it to Kyiv without Israeli approval.